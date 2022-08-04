Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
carobae Releases New Pop Single 'till the day i ___'

carobae Releases New Pop Single 'till the day i ___'

The track was released with a surprise b-side, the equally catchy "everytime i close my eyes."

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  

Nashville writer, artist and producer carobae (Caroline Baker) releases her latest confessional pop single "til the day i ___" out today with a surprise b-side, the equally catchy "everytime i close my eyes."

This indie darling's songwriting continues to mirror the pressures and raw feelings of relationships today, both personal and professional. The young creative has become known for her wry lyricism as she crafts the soundtrack to your 20s. While her themes hit home for most Gen-Zers, they are universal and relatable.

The latest two-song single follow's July's "dead ends/happy endings" single and video and comes as carobae is gearing up for her debut LP this fall. Having already established herself in the Nashville community as a songwriter and producer where she's worked with Nicolle Galyon and Corook, she is simultaneously forging a path as a recording artist.

carobae first stared releasing her own music in 2019 through a handful of EPs starting with songs from 3am, followed by The Longest Year: Part One in 2020 and in 2021 she dropped The Longest Year: Part Two. These early releases earned her raves from NYLON, Ones to Watch and Alternative Press.

Along the way she's garnered her over 40 MILLION streams on Spotify who featured her on a billboard in downtown Nashville and featured her songs on numerous playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, and more.

In addition, Apple Music featured her on their New Music Daily, New In Pop, Mellow Days, and Today's Hits: International, Amazon Music included her in their Breakthrough Pop, Brand New Music, Acoustic Chill, Ultra HD New Arrivals and Tidal featured her in their Rising: Pop playlist.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


daddi ru Releases Their Debut Single 'My Parasite' Featuring Grandmaster Caz
August 4, 2022

The dark, electro-pop track, reminiscent of 2019 Billie Eilish, centers around a toxic relationship that finds Ru feeling used by their partner and at their wit's end. Their debut single, “My Parasite” ft. Grandmaster Caz is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.
mxmtoon Announces 'rising' (the deluxe) & Shares New Single
August 4, 2022

The album has been streamed more than 20 million times since then and received critical acclaim including Song Exploder’s deep dive into “mona lisa’, and showed the singer-songwriter-producer-podcaster and social activist reaching new heights creatively. Check out upcoming tour dates now! Plus, listen to the new single.
ABBA to Release 'ABBA GOLD' 30th Anniversary Edition
August 4, 2022

With more than 32 million sales worldwide, ABBA Gold has emerged as the group’s all-time greatest success. As the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, it has spent over 1,055 weeks on the Official UK album chart making it the longest running album in the Official Albums Chart Top 100. Check out the 2 LP and cassette track lists now!
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Coming to HBO MAX
August 4, 2022

The slate will include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters and the complete five-season Fixer Upper library. It's part of a new spotlight page featuring curated Magnolia Network content.
Grimson Releases New Single 'Step Gently'
August 4, 2022

Berlin-based songwriter and animator Aiden Burglund has shared the new single 'Set Gently' under his indie pop moniker Grimson. A snippet of the track's audio is currently trending on Tiktok. The video was cut together from several takes of Berglund riding down and playing on the Subway platform escalator. Watch the new music video now!