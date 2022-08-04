carobae Releases New Pop Single 'till the day i ___'

Nashville writer, artist and producer carobae (Caroline Baker) releases her latest confessional pop single "til the day i ___" out today with a surprise b-side, the equally catchy "everytime i close my eyes."

This indie darling's songwriting continues to mirror the pressures and raw feelings of relationships today, both personal and professional. The young creative has become known for her wry lyricism as she crafts the soundtrack to your 20s. While her themes hit home for most Gen-Zers, they are universal and relatable.

The latest two-song single follow's July's "dead ends/happy endings" single and video and comes as carobae is gearing up for her debut LP this fall. Having already established herself in the Nashville community as a songwriter and producer where she's worked with Nicolle Galyon and Corook, she is simultaneously forging a path as a recording artist.

carobae first stared releasing her own music in 2019 through a handful of EPs starting with songs from 3am, followed by The Longest Year: Part One in 2020 and in 2021 she dropped The Longest Year: Part Two. These early releases earned her raves from NYLON, Ones to Watch and Alternative Press.

Along the way she's garnered her over 40 MILLION streams on Spotify who featured her on a billboard in downtown Nashville and featured her songs on numerous playlists including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill, Indie Pop, and more.

In addition, Apple Music featured her on their New Music Daily, New In Pop, Mellow Days, and Today's Hits: International, Amazon Music included her in their Breakthrough Pop, Brand New Music, Acoustic Chill, Ultra HD New Arrivals and Tidal featured her in their Rising: Pop playlist.

Listen to the new single here: