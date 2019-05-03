bedside Share Official Video for Single ALL GONE, New EP Out Now

Edmonton's bedside have released a new video for their single "All Gone." The track is from the band's EP Sentimental which is out now. The video premiered at We All Want Someone To Shout For and is available to share at YouTube. About the video, the band told We All Want Someone To Shout For, "'All Gone' is about trying everything to rekindle a spark and facing the sobering reality that there is no spark left to find." The video was filmed by Michael B. Macdonald and Assistant Director Anna Kuelken, in Porto, Portugal and Edmonton, Canada. Actors featured are Anna Kuelken and Francisco Fonseca and dancer Ally Kinaschuk.



Born and raised in Edmonton, AB, Canada, bedside. is an indie rock group established in early 2016. Their sound caters to those that love squeaky clean guitars, dynamic vocals, and melancholy songwriting. The five-piece consists of drummer/vocalist Josh Brown, guitarists Katie Manchak and Brennan St. Arnaud, bassist Cam Mickasko and frontman Josh Nhan.

Watch: "All Gone" on Youtube or We All Want Some

Their first EP, A Pleasant View (2016), balances themes of naivety and growth. It was recorded in Brennan's basement, mixed and masted by Katie and Cam. bedside. would soon start selling out shows in venues all over Edmonton, funding the creation of their next EP, Stories (2017). Nostalgia is the motif of the EP, but it also is concerned about the loss of hope. Stories are recorded by Arnel and Scott Ethier at Royal Studio in Edmonton, mixed by Colin Stewart at The Hive in Victoria, BC and mastered by Stuart Mckillop at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC.



Sentimental (2019) is an EP that ignites a positive vibe but lyrically resides in an emotional place. The title track is a song about relationships and their shortcomings; wanting more from it, but always questioning its virtue. Are we both working for this? It's a beautiful, pensive EP that is meant to resonate with many. bedside. returned to Royal Studio for recording and sent it to Doug Boehm in LA to be mixed and mastered.



bedside has a reputation for selling out their high energy shows. They have had the pleasure of playing with some of Canada's best musical groups such as Nature Of, Whale and the Wolf, The Velveteins, The Ashley Hundred and Lovers Touch. They also had the opportunity to play at some of Edmonton's music festivals, such as UP+DT and Heart of the City.

Bedside Tour Dates

05.04 - Edmonton, AB @ The Chvrch of John

06.13 - Edmonton, AB @ The Common

06.15 - Edmonton, AB @ Highlandia Music Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You