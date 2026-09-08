Photos: TINY HABITS to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Ahead of KEEPERS Tour

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Tiny Habits will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, November 14, bringing the intricate three-part harmonies and expanded sound of their acclaimed sophomore album, Keepers, to one of Nashville's most iconic stages. The trio—Cinya Khan, Judah Mayowa and Maya Rae—will perform songs from the new album, out now via Mom+Pop Music.

Photo Credit: Danica Robinson















The Opry debut comes just days into the band's Keepers Tour, a 24-city North American headline run that kicks off November 11 in Dallas. Following their Opry performance, Tiny Habits will return to the stage the next night for a headline show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 15, giving the band back-to-back Music City appearances before continuing on to Atlanta, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

Released August 28, Keepers marks an expansion of the Tiny Habits sound, pairing the intimacy at the heart of their songwriting with elements of pop, R&B and fuller-band arrangements. Across the album, Cinya, Judah and Maya explore love, change and the relationships we choose to hold onto. The record features Matty Healy on 'Anything He Was,' continuing a creative relationship with The 1975 frontman that took an especially memorable turn this summer when Tiny Habits performed at his wedding.

Keepers arrived on the heels of a standout summer for the group, which also included their third appearance at Newport Folk Festival. Ladygunn called their Newport set 'career-defining,' as the trio continued a run that has taken them from viral harmony videos to some of the country's most storied stages.

The album has been met with early acclaim. On release day, Consequence sat down with Tiny Habits for an in-depth Track by Track breakdown of Keepers. Rolling Stone also profiled the trio, calling the record 'a sumptuous departure from their debut,' while NPR featured Keepers on its New Music Friday playlist.

The single 'Love Ruins Everything' has also earned playlist support from Spotify's New Music Friday, MTV's Fresh Out, and Joe Jonas' personal playlist. The momentum around Keepers has continued, with Zane Lowe recently interviewing the trio for Apple Music, Deezer naming them a Global Artist to Watch, and Jo Whiley inviting them in to record a BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session. The group's music has been featured in a new J.Crew campaign featuring Emma Chamberlain, underscoring their expanding presence across music and culture.

Ahead of their Opry debut and the Keepers Tour, Tiny Habits will next take the stage at All Things Go Festival in Columbia, MD on September 27.

Tiny Habits 2026 Festival Appearances

09/27 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Tiny Habits 2026 Keepers Tour

11/11 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory

11/12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

11/13 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

11/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/17 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/18 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

11/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

11/24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/28 – Detroit, MI – El Club

11/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro

12/01 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

12/04 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

12/07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/08 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

12/09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

12/11 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre



Photo Credit: Danica Robinson

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