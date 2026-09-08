Photos: TINY HABITS to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Ahead of KEEPERS Tour
The trio will follow their Opry set with a headline show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville during their Keepers Tour.
Tiny Habits will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, November 14, bringing the intricate three-part harmonies and expanded sound of their acclaimed sophomore album, Keepers, to one of Nashville's most iconic stages. The trio—Cinya Khan, Judah Mayowa and Maya Rae—will perform songs from the new album, out now via Mom+Pop Music.
Photo Credit: Danica Robinson
The Opry debut comes just days into the band's Keepers Tour, a 24-city North American headline run that kicks off November 11 in Dallas. Following their Opry performance, Tiny Habits will return to the stage the next night for a headline show at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 15, giving the band back-to-back Music City appearances before continuing on to Atlanta, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
Released August 28, Keepers marks an expansion of the Tiny Habits sound, pairing the intimacy at the heart of their songwriting with elements of pop, R&B and fuller-band arrangements. Across the album, Cinya, Judah and Maya explore love, change and the relationships we choose to hold onto. The record features Matty Healy on 'Anything He Was,' continuing a creative relationship with The 1975 frontman that took an especially memorable turn this summer when Tiny Habits performed at his wedding.
Keepers arrived on the heels of a standout summer for the group, which also included their third appearance at Newport Folk Festival. Ladygunn called their Newport set 'career-defining,' as the trio continued a run that has taken them from viral harmony videos to some of the country's most storied stages.
The album has been met with early acclaim. On release day, Consequence sat down with Tiny Habits for an in-depth Track by Track breakdown of Keepers. Rolling Stone also profiled the trio, calling the record 'a sumptuous departure from their debut,' while NPR featured Keepers on its New Music Friday playlist.
The single 'Love Ruins Everything' has also earned playlist support from Spotify's New Music Friday, MTV's Fresh Out, and Joe Jonas' personal playlist. The momentum around Keepers has continued, with Zane Lowe recently interviewing the trio for Apple Music, Deezer naming them a Global Artist to Watch, and Jo Whiley inviting them in to record a BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session. The group's music has been featured in a new J.Crew campaign featuring Emma Chamberlain, underscoring their expanding presence across music and culture.
Ahead of their Opry debut and the Keepers Tour, Tiny Habits will next take the stage at All Things Go Festival in Columbia, MD on September 27.
Tiny Habits 2026 Festival Appearances
09/27 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival
Tiny Habits 2026 Keepers Tour
11/11 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory
11/12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock
11/13 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
11/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
11/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
11/17 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
11/18 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
11/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
11/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
11/24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
11/27 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
11/28 – Detroit, MI – El Club
11/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro
12/01 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
12/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
12/04 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
12/07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
12/08 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
12/09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
12/11 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Photo Credit: Danica Robinson
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