beabadoobee releases 'Glue Song (feat. Clairo)'

Amidst dates opening for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, critically acclaimed, international alt-pop star beabadoobee has released a new rendition of her beloved single "Glue Song" featuring fellow indie-pop darling Clairo alongside a lyric video.

A sweet love song reminiscent of her more acoustic early work, "Glue Song (feat. Clairo)" features Bea's light and airy tones alongside Clairo's warm vocals to create the perfect harmony. After years of online chatter from both fan communities about the two artists one day collaborating, the track reunites Bea and Clairo after touring the U.S. together in 2019.

Of the collab Bea says: "Claire's a good friend since she brought me on her tour around the release of her first album. That was super fun, she tried a part on a verse for Glue Song and it sounds so sweet. I've always been inspired by her melodies and to finally have both our voices together on a track makes me real happy. This song's special to me, a heartfelt love song and think we related to the honesty in that."

"Glue Song (feat. Clairo)" is a fresh take on the instant classic which has already garnered almost 100 million streams - quickly adding to her more than 4.6 billion total global streams - and skyrocketed up the digital charts.

"Glue Song" hit Spotify's top 10 in the U.S. and reached their global Top 50 chart after appearing in 36 New Music Friday playlists, and saw its music video trend internationally. Watch the video, an intimate portrait of Bea and her family which was filmed in Bea's hometown in the Philippines and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, i-D, Stereogum, Teen Vogue, and more.

Bea is currently opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in the U.S. and is playing select headline dates across Europe and the U.S., including two nights at NYC's Terminal 5 and a night at LA's Greek Theatre which all sold out immediately.

In addition to The Eras Tour and her own headline dates, Bea was just announced as joining the All Things Go festival lineup and will also be playing the Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival, Outside Lands, and Lollapalooza this year alongside a string of European festival dates.

2022 was a landmark year for beabadoobee. Before closing out the year, Bea appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her hit song "the perfect pair" from her critically acclaimed sophomore album Beatopia. Bea spent most of last year playing sold out headline shows around the world in support of her album Beatopia, opening for Halsey, and playing festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, and more.

2023 TOUR DATES

*Support for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour

April 21 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 22 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 23 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium*

April 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

April 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

May 20 - New York, NY @ Head In The Clouds Music and Arts Festival

June 10 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Melt! Festival

June 11 - Geltendorf, Germany @ PULS Open Air

June 30 - Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

July 3 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset

July 4 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

July 6 - Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Bar

July 7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

July 9 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

July 12 - London, UK @ Somerset House

July 31 -New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 1 -New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 4 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 8 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August 10 - Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 13 - Golden State Park, San Francisco @ Outside Lands

August 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

October 1 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival