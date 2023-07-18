beabadoobee Releases New Single 'the way things go'

Gearing up to play select headline shows and festivals across the U.S., international alt-pop star beabadoobee has released a new single and music video “the way things go.”

“the way things go” follows Bea’s recent tour with Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour and is an airy, twinkling tune with a little sass that ultimately has acceptance at its heart and speaks to coming to terms with the cards life sometimes deals you: “I don’t mind that that’s the way things go.” The track arrives alongside a stunning music video, directed by Jacob Erland, featuring ballerinas and an ornately decorated room straight out of a renaissance painting.

Kicking off at the end of the month, beabadoobee will be continuing her landmark year by playing her own select headline dates across the U.S. including sold-out dates at New York City’s Terminal 5 and LA’s Greek Theatre as well as playing festival like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and more. PRESS HERE for tickets.

beabadoobee has racked up over 4.6 billion streams on her skyrocketing trajectory to indie pop stardom over the past few years and received widespread acclaim for her artistry, including recent single “Glue Song” – which made a huge splash as the #4 global track debut on Spotify, quickly racked up over 125 million global streams and became one of the Top 5 most added records at Alternative Radio, and received an alternate version with indie darling Clairo.

The track, a sweet love song about finding your person and feeling safe with them that received a music video filmed in Bea’s home country of the Philippines, followed her latest album Beatopia which features hits like “Talk,” “See You Soon,” “Lovesong,” and “Sunny Day.”

Born as a testament to the wonders that self-acceptance and loving the people around you can conjure, Beatopia saw Bea appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, make her debut on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, receive global praise and grace the covers of The Face, GQ Hype, and NME, open for Halsey and play a huge North American headline tour, embark on her biggest sold-out headline UK tour to date, tour in Australia and Asia tour, and play major festivals worldwide including Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, and more.

Opening up a fantastical and deeply personal world formed in the imagination of 7-year-old beabadoobee, Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts and received acclaim on both sides of the pond. NPR praised the album as “a blend of timelessness and immediacy” while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums “as good as this one.”

Pitchfork lauded the LP as “simultaneously heavy and light, dense and playful, melodic and dissonant” and Stereogum called it “…a leap forward… a woozy, pretty, accessible record.”

The Sunday Times said that “She still sounds like nobody else today — meshing the music of her parents’ generation with a Gen Z shrug” and NME praised Bea for “exploring a new sonic palette with confidence.” Kerrang said “The sheer range of sounds attempted here is impressive” and Dork lauded Beatopia as marking “beabadoobee as an artist able to set her own terms. Inventive, playful and…truly magical."

2023 TOUR DATES

July 31 –New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 1 –New York, NY @ Terminal 5

August 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 4 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August 10 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

August 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

October 1 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Music Festival

photo credit: Antonius Cramer