beabadoobee Releases Debut Album 'Fake It Flowers'

Today, beabadoobee, one of the buzziest artists of 2020 with more than 900 million streams, has released Fake It Flowers via Dirty Hit, her highly-anticipated debut full-length album - Listen below. The album features beabadoobee's latest single "Together," which she released earlier this week alongside a video - PRESS HERE to watch. It followed previously released singles "How Was Your Day?," "Worth It," "Sorry" and "Care."

beabadoobee, who was recently profiled in the New York Times, will celebrate the release of Fake It Flowers at 3:30pm ET today with a special virtual performance of the entire album with a full band. Tune in to 'Fake It Flowers Live,' in partnership with YouTube who has named Bea an Artist On The Rise - PRESS HERE to attend the event.

beabadoobee has been on a stratospheric rise since the release of her first acoustic songs, crafted in her childhood bedroom. A raw, confessional album with real trauma at its heart, Fake It Flowers is by far Bea's most mature body of work to date, taking a sonic journey that documents the delicate sounds of her early EPs all the way through to huge jangling guitar anthems that nod to her 90's grunge heroes. Fake It Flowers has appeared on numerous most-anticipated album lists of Fall 2020 including Pitchfork, Vulture, Consequence of Sound, Paste, UPROXX and more and has garnered praise from New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Wall Street Journal, Teen Vogue, The FADER, i-D, Paper, Cosmopolitan, Stereogum, Nylon, Complex, and more.

As she always does, Bea began where she started, in her childhood bedroom, to write Fake It Flowers. "There's something about the arched walls, and the weird smells, and the Tom Hanks posters, that frickin' hits," she admits, "like, as soon as I walk into my bedroom I want to write something. Mistakes I made on tour correlated to what happened when I was young," she explains. "It was like a pattern. I went back to a really dark time." Writing, she says, helped her through. "[Childhood] was a traumatic time. I'm still trying to get over it, with the help of therapy and with the help of people around me. It's going to take a while but writing this album has helped a lot. Every song is so personal, I'm low-key fing terrified to show it to the world."

Embracing her imperfections and her mistakes, vulnerability is at the core of this genuinely raw and unflinching record: "hopefully people will start to see that I'm learning and growing, and that this album represents that," Bea adds.

Current single "Together" wrestles with the need for affection and comfort but also understanding that it's impossible to stay in the same place in time forever. "How Was Your Day?" is peppered with tenderness and transparency, exploring the relationships Bea neglected when she was away from home. "Worth It" captures the emotions of letting go of past sentiments and haunting mistakes, while "Sorry" is a transformative confessional, knotted by vast guitar structures and agonizingly-vivid songwriting. "Care," which has amassed nearly 4 million streams, marked an explicitly vulnerable new direction for Bea, rejecting sympathy from anyone who doesn't take the time to get to know the real her and understand what she's gone through in her life -- complete with a cathartic, swooping chorus.

After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single "Coffee," which was sampled in this summer's sixth most streamed song "death bed (coffee for your head)" which also featured beadadoobee herself, she toured with indie pop star Clario, graced the cover of NME (who labeled her "devastatingly cool"), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube's global artist development program Foundry. She kicked off 2020 with nominations for the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2020 as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975's O2 Arena shows. Her two most recent critically-lauded 2019 EPs, Space Cadet, and Loveworm, along with Canadian artist Powfu's "death bed (coffee for your head)" ft. beabadoobee, a TikTok smash which sampled "Coffee" and climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries and brought Bea her first RIAA Platinum Certification.

beabadoobee has also announced the Fake It Flowers headline tour for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a hometown show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. Tickets can be purchased if you PRESS HERE.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. At just 20 years old, she has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music's most exciting artists to watch.

Photo Credit: Callum Harrison

