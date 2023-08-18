Zoe Wees Releases New Single 'Lighting'

Zoe announced that her debut album, Therapy, will be released on November 3rd.

Aug. 18, 2023

Zoe Wees Releases New Single 'Lighting'

Zoe Wees – who has amassed nearly three billion combined global streams since making her debut in 2020 with the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit “Control” – returns with her dynamic song, “Lighting”. In addition, Zoe announced that her debut album, Therapy, will be released on November 3rd. Pre-save Therapy HERE.

“Lighting” has a dynamic sound that tells the story of growth and the strength of one who refuses to bow down. The single is powered by Zoe’s beautiful raspy vocals, which add an emotional edge to the narrative in the song. It’ll serve as the first single released from Zoe’s debut album, Therapy.

Known for her storytelling within her music, Zoe remains a beloved figure in the media. “Zoe Wees is Prodigious and Prolific,” said American Songwriter in a feature highlighting her late 2022 single “Daddy’s Eyes,” which “falls into the world like a sonic teardrop.”

Praising an earlier single, EUPHORIA. noted, “‘Third Wheel’ has all the teenage angst of hitting a certain wall in a relationship balanced with really witty songwriting that shows the emotional maturity of the up-and-comer…soaring guitars and tight drum lines create a very delineated contrast with Wees’ unbelievably powerful voice…” “Girls Like Us,” from Golden Wings, was included in a New York Times Magazine article tracing the lineage of “the sad banger,” and hailed by People as “a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world.”

Wees was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in 2022, included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” Class of 2021, and featured in Billboard’s “21 Under 21: Ones To Watch. She’s collaborated with 6lack, Kygo, and Felix Jaehn and appeared on such shows as “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the American Music Awards, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger



