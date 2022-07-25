Zero Announces 'Naught Again' High-Fidelity Double Vinyl Release

Zero has announced their new album Naught Again will have its High Fidelity Double-Vinyl LP release on September 2, 2022 via Omnivore Recordings.

Released on CD and digital earlier this year, the record consists of performances newly mixed by Emmy-nominated producer/engineer Brian Risner from the original multi-track tapes recorded by Dan Healy (Grateful Dead) in 1992 at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. One album from that 3 night long concert event was released as Chance In A Million in 1994 and now a second appears as Naught Again in 2022.

Naught Again has been praised by Goldmine Magazine, Live For Live Music, The Aquarian, Glide Magazine, JamBase, Rock And Roll Globe, and many more, including noted producer/writer Bill Bentley in his June 2022 album review in 'Bentley's Bandstand' on Americana Highways who exclaimed:

"This is the certified real deal........That it has appeared now since its origination 30 years ago is near miraculous and is a jubilation-inducing celebration on its own. Zero, on their second release from these nights onstage, have taken us to the promised land of improvisational rock & roll, thrown open the door to the next dimension and set their followers free. Chips cashed in."

Zero was formed in the early 1980s by guitarist/composer Steve Kimock and drummer/composer Greg Anton after playing in Grateful Dead members Keith & Donna Godchaux's new Heart Of Gold Band. Many heavyweight San Francisco Bay and international artists perform with Zero on this album, including Nicky Hopkins on piano (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who) Pete Sears on organ, piano, vocals (Jefferson Starship), John Kahn on bass (Jerry Garcia Band), Vince Welnick on piano, vocals (Grateful Dead) and others. John Cipollina of Quicksilver Messenger Service, though not playing on this album, was also once a band member.

Considering the Zero family tree, it seemed inevitable that Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer and Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter would add his lyrics. It was a magic ingredient and Zero took off. After nine albums and over 1,300 shows, Zero was more than a conglomerate of talented musicians, they became a San Francisco institution.

Zero has also shared a very special single from the release, 'Baba O'Riley/Gregg's Egg's,' (writers Pete Townshend/Greg Anton) featuring the Dead's Vince Welnick on lead vocals, piano and Robert Hunter performing a mesmerizing poetic-rap intro.

Naught Again is a music treasure trove, featuring original Robert Hunter/Zero songs, Kimock & Anton instrumental compositions, as well as covers from The Who, Jimi Hendrix, and so much more.

"Zero can put the whammy on the crowd," as Robert Hunter states. "I've seen a lot of crowds in my life, but they can do something that I've never seen before."

An evening from the past ushers in a new era for Zero who have a number of tour dates scheduled for the rest of 2022. They include the band's 30th Anniversary and Vinyl Release show at The Fillmore in San Francisco on October 15.

Zero Tour Dates

July 27 - Jacksonville, OR @ The Stone Cold Hemp Barn

July 28 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

July 29- Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

July 30 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

October 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 28 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

October 29 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

October 30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

November 2 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

November 3 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall Hartford

November 4 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

November 5 - Plymouth, NH @ The Flying Monkey

November 6 - Essex Junction, VT @ T Rex Theater

December 2 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic

December 3 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic

December 4 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic