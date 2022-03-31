Zebra Katz Celebrates 10 Years of Hit Single 'Ima Read'

It has been a decade since multidisciplinary artist, rapper, producer, and performer Ojay Morgan who performs as Zebra Katz burst on the scene when fashion designer Rick Owens featured single "Ima Read" on loop at Paris Fashion Week.

The first-generation Jamaican-American artist's career took off as this moment paved the way for his distinctive genre-defiant sound. Released on Diplo's Mad Decent label imprint, the song quickly went viral. It was remixed by Azealia Banks, Gangsta Boo, Grimes, and Busta Rhymes and a second version of the song featuring fellow American rapper Njena Reddd Foxx soon followed. "Ima Read" has accrued 8 million+ streams across platforms.

Zebra Katz' critically acclaimed debut album LESS IS MOOR came out on March 20, 2020 in the midst of the global COVID 19 health crisis. Sexually charged and abrasive, the collection is a bold, sonic experiment that meshes industrial hip-hop with drum 'n' bass and unidentifiable sonic territory and features several co-producers (Sega Bodega, Tony Quattro) and guest appearances (Shygirl, S Ruston).

Album track "IN IN IN" was featured in a worldwide VOGUE x Burberry Ad + the latest Lacoste Perfume Ad and the "MOOR" video was awarded "Best Alternative Video" in the Newcomer category at the UK Music Video Awards 2020.

Most recently featured in the Netflix show Dear White People and featured on MixMag's Best Tracks of the Decade, "Ima Read" opened a path for Morgan to tour a wide array of venues from underground parties to established music festivals and arts institutions, such as SXSW, Lollapalooza, the New Museum in New York, MoMA PS1, Brooklyn Museum, and Art Basel in Switzerland. Morgan has also performed alongside Gorillaz for their 'Humanz' world tour and opened for artists like Lana Del Ray and Die Antwoord. Stay tuned for more news from Zebra Katz coming soon.

