Zachery Allan Starkey Announces New LP

Zachery Allan Starkey has released the first single, "No Security" off of his upcoming album, FEAR CITY. The single premiered with The Brvtalist. Composed, performed, and produced by Starkey using analogue synthesizers, drum machines, and guitars, "No Security" is a dark, propulsive, mesmerizing industrial techno track that fills the room with a vibrant, mystifying energy.



"No Security" is Starkey's statement on the current political and economic turmoil that is escalating across the globe. Starkey's synth work and production captures the fear, paranoia, and turbulence brought from the unethical political leaders who continue to ignite an unstable landscape that is divulging the world into chaos, as well as the subordinate media whose complicit behavior enable the damage. While only the first single from the upcoming project , "No Security" is a strong debut, heightening the anticipation for FEAR CITY, as well as cementing Starkey's place as a long time staple of the influential Techno scene in Bushwick, Brooklyn.



Zachery Allan Starkey's new album is entitled FEAR CITY and is set to be released in early 2020. FEAR CITY is about decadent New York City nightlife, drugs, sex, darkness, class inequality and the opiate epidemic. It uses hedonism to escape the current, widespread political/economic fears, uncertainties and anxiety caused by the rise of right wing politics around the world. While culling influences from New York's deep well of dance music history, FEAR CITY is a product of the current times.



Taking the title from a 1970's nickname for New York City, Starkey's FEAR CITY is an album firmly about the present and looking towards an increasingly dystopian future. The depth of Starkey's vision and songwriting for this project has resulted in new musical contributions from Bernard Sumner, the leader of pioneering electronic band New Order, and founding member of Joy Division. Inspired by Starkey's songwriting, Sumner provides synthesizers, guitars, drum programming, and additional production on two key Starkey songs, the anthemic club track "Force", and the darkly powerful title track, "Fear City". Both are set to be released as singles in early 2020. Starkey opened for New Order on their sold out Music Complete tour.



"No Security" will be accompanied by a music video created by director William Murray and Starkey, and will feature custom analog glitch visuals created by Kristen Felicetti. "No Security" will be released by new Brooklyn based label DEATH TRIP NYC. Starkey also recorded FEAR CITY entirely in Brooklyn, working with noted engineer Abe Seiferth (LCD Soundsystem, Ornette Coleman, Yeasayer)

Watch the "No Security" video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories