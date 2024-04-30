Zach Williams to Embark Revival Nights Tour 2024 With Cain, Matt Maher, and Ben Fuller

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Awakening Foundation, powered by Awakening Events, presents Zach Williams' Revival Nights Tour this fall.

Williams is hitting the road this fall with friends CAIN, Matt Maher, and Ben Fuller for the Revival Nights Tour! This is more than just a concert — it’s a night of revival and renewal. Everyone is invited as they are to come and experience the transforming power of music, worship, and community.

"There’s nothing better than touring with friends," shares Zach Williams. "This fall, we’re heading out on Revival Nights with my good buddies CAIN, Matt Maher, and Ben Fuller. We’re going to take y’all from the church pews to the rock halls, and it will be a night to remember. You won’t want to miss 'Zach Williams Revival Nights' this fall!"

The Revival Nights Tour will begin on September 27th and wrap on October 20. Sponsored by Altrua HealthShare, World Vision, K-LOVE Radio, and Air1 Radio, tickets go on sale Monday, May 6 at 12pm ET/11am CT. Click HERE for tickets and further information. Official tour dates are listed below.

Zach Williams’ “Revival Nights Tour” with CAIN, Matt Maher and Ben Fuller*

DATE VENUE CITY/STATE

Sept. 27 Hartman Arena Park City (Wichita), KS

Sept. 28 Cadence Bank Center Belton, TX

Sept. 29 First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR

Oct. 03 Freedom Hall Civic Center Johnson City, TN

Oct. 04 Bryce Jordan Center State College, PA

Oct. 05 Charleston Coliseum Charleston, WV

Oct. 10 Hobart Arena Troy, OH

Oct. 11 Bank of Springfield Center Springfield, IL

Oct. 13 Scheels Arena Fargo, ND

Oct. 15 Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY

Oct. 17 Maverik Center West Valley City (Salt Lake City), UT

Oct. 19 The Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO

Oct. 20 Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO (Kansas City)

*tour dates are subject to change; visit the website for the most updated information.

About Zach Williams:

Zach Williams is a husband, father, recording artist, and songwriter, writing life-changing songs that come from a place of humility, honesty, and a direct reflection of God's redemption in his life. With music reaching fans far and wide, in his career to date Williams has earned two GRAMMY® awards (Chain Breaker, 2018; "There Was Jesus," 2021), and along with an additional five GRAMMY nominations, Williams is a multi-GMA Dove Awards and K-LOVE Fan Awards winner and nominee and made radio history with two consecutive radio No. 1 hits for 35 weeks with his debut singles "Chain Breaker" and "Old Church Choir."

"Chain Breaker," his debut and RIAA®-certified Platinum single from the Gold-selling album Chain Breaker, gave Williams his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (2017). He received other GRAMMY nods for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Survivor: Live from Harding Prison (2019), and in 2020 for "Rescue Story" (Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song). He has multiple Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards nominations, and his songs "Old Church Choir" and "Fear Is a Liar" are RIAA-certified Gold.

He performed the multi-week No. 1 single "There Was Jesus," also certified Gold, live with Parton on the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in 2019, while the song made the Pandora Top Spins chart for twelve consecutive weeks and was named one of Pandora’s top 100 songs across all genres. Additionally, "There Was Jesus" was WAY-FM's top song of 2020.

To date, Williams has won six GMA Dove Awards (Artist of the Year; New Artist of the Year; Pop/ Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year, "Chain Breaker;" Pop/Contemporary Song, “Old Church Choir;” Songwriter of the Year/Artist; Recorded Music Packaging, Rescue Story). He was also named Billboard's 2017 Top Christian Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year and CCM Fan Awards' Favorite New Artist Of The Year. Apple Music chose him as Artist of the Week (2016), while "Chain Breaker" was the top track of 2016 on iTunes' Christian Songs chart. Williams has also been awarded four BMI Citation of Achievement awards for his singles "Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir," and "Fear Is a Liar," recognizing the songs for their national popularity and reach.

Williams released his latest album, A Hundred Highways, in the fall of 2022, which features his hit songs "Heart Of God" and "Jesus' Fault," a duet with country superstar Walker Hayes. His new book, Rescue Story, is out now. For more information, visit HERE.

