Vitamin String Quartet Tops Multiple Billboard Charts with 'VSQ Performs Taylor Swift'

Beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet have just hit the #1 spot on Billboard’s Classical Albums, Indie Store Album Sales, and Classical Crossover Albums charts with VSQ Performs Taylor Swift. The release also just debuted at #15 Vinyl Albums, #23 Heatseekers Albums #26 Top Current Album Sales, and #37 Top Album Sales.
With over 2 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over 1 million physical units sold, the ensemble is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits, and their songs have been prominently featured in the Netflix and Shondaland Original series Bridgerton. VSQ has also just taken over Pandora’s Classical Goes Pop Radio station.
“I'm absolutely thrilled for our team, who give their all in hopes of sparking a little magic in the daily lives of our listeners,” says Leo Flynn, one of VSQ’s creative directors at CMH Label Group. “Of course the success of the album speaks to the profound scale that Taylor does that on, but it also speaks to a certain twist—an added layer of beauty and intrigue—that VSQ always seems to bring to the conversation.”
For 25 years Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). On their latest tour, VSQ will perform spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.
Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.
Last week the quartet announced their US tour performing the music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond. All tour dates are now on sale and listed below:
10/22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theater
10/23 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theater
10/24 - Akron, OH - EJ Mainstage Thomas Hall
10/25 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre
10/26 - Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts
10/27 - Carmel, IN - Venue TBD
10/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
10/30 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre
11/1 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
11/2 - St Louis, MO - City Winery
11/3 - Conway, AR - Windgate Center For Fine and Performing Arts
11/6 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
11/7 - Kansas City, MO - Helzberg Hall
11/8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater
11/9 - San Antonio - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
11/10 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
11/12 - Houston, TX - Cullen Theater at Wortham Center
11/13 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theater
11/14 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center
11/15 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater at UCSD
11/16 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theatre
11/17 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre
11/19 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts
11/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
11/22 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre
11/23 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre
11/24 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
01/21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
01/22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
01/25 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
01/28 - Coral Springs, FL - The Center – Coral Springs Center for the Arts
01/29 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
01/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
02/02 - Birmingham, AL - UAB’s Alys Stephens Center - Jemison Concert Hall
02/05 - Atlanta, GA - VENUE TBA
02/06 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House
02/07 - Clemson, SC - Brooks Center
02/11 - Washington, DC - Capitol Turnaround
02/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater
02/13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
02/14 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
02/15 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol
02/16 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Photo Credit: Nick Fancher
