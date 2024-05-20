Vitamin String Quartet Tops Multiple Billboard Charts with 'VSQ Performs Taylor Swift'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet have just hit the #1 spot on Billboard’s Classical Albums, Indie Store Album Sales, and Classical Crossover Albums charts with VSQ Performs Taylor Swift. The release also just debuted at #15 Vinyl Albums, #23 Heatseekers Albums #26 Top Current Album Sales, and #37 Top Album Sales.

With over 2 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over 1 million physical units sold, the ensemble is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits, and their songs have been prominently featured in the Netflix and Shondaland Original series Bridgerton. VSQ has also just taken over Pandora’s Classical Goes Pop Radio station.

“I'm absolutely thrilled for our team, who give their all in hopes of sparking a little magic in the daily lives of our listeners,” says Leo Flynn, one of VSQ’s creative directors at CMH Label Group. “Of course the success of the album speaks to the profound scale that Taylor does that on, but it also speaks to a certain twist—an added layer of beauty and intrigue—that VSQ always seems to bring to the conversation.”

For 25 years Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). On their latest tour, VSQ will perform spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.

Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.

Last week the quartet announced their US tour performing the music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond. All tour dates are now on sale and listed below:

Tour Dates:

10/22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theater

10/23 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theater

10/24 - Akron, OH - EJ Mainstage Thomas Hall

10/25 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

10/26 - Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts

10/27 - Carmel, IN - Venue TBD

10/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

10/30 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

11/1 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

11/2 - St Louis, MO - City Winery

11/3 - Conway, AR - Windgate Center For Fine and Performing Arts

11/6 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

11/7 - Kansas City, MO - Helzberg Hall

11/8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

11/9 - San Antonio - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

11/10 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

11/12 - Houston, TX - Cullen Theater at Wortham Center

11/13 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theater

11/14 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center

11/15 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater at UCSD

11/16 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theatre

11/17 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre

11/19 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts

11/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/22 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

11/23 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre

11/24 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

01/21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

01/22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

01/25 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

01/28 - Coral Springs, FL - The Center – Coral Springs Center for the Arts

01/29 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

01/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

02/02 - Birmingham, AL - UAB’s Alys Stephens Center - Jemison Concert Hall

02/05 - Atlanta, GA - VENUE TBA

02/06 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

02/07 - Clemson, SC - Brooks Center

02/11 - Washington, DC - Capitol Turnaround

02/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

02/13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

02/14 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

02/15 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol

02/16 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher

Comments