Zach Heckendorf Releases 'Stronger Than I Once Was' Video

Today, Zach Heckendorf released his video for "Stronger Than I Once Was," featuring striking paper-cut stop-motion animation by Andrew Benincasa. The song is off his upcoming album HAWK TALK -- produced by Grammy winner John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Ben Rector, Cory Wong), the album will be released on September 25th via Missing Piece Records / Organically Elevated.

"The 'Stronger Than I Once Was' music video was a team effort between myself, animator Andrew Benincasa, and filmmaker Henri Hallé," Heckendorf says. "What I love most about the video is how the story in Andrew's animation amplifies the message of the song: that we all have a duty to use our inner light and strength in service of a higher good."

Earlier this summer, Heckendorf released his irresistible single "Up" which Westword said "falls into the Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi school of pop - the stuff of earnest young men with big feelings, singing danceable songs with catchy hooks." The single "Take To The Floor" followed "Up" with a stunning live video for the song. Parade described "Take to the Floor" as "a sweet acoustic number that reflects on the journey through love."

Though his touring has been put on hold, Zach is partnering with venues, radio stations, artists, press outlets, and brands to live stream performances in every one of the 50 states. Billed as the "50 States Livestream Tour," so far partners have included WHYY (Pennsylvania), Rockwood Music Hall (New York), Road Nation (Washington DC), Which Wich (Texas), Americana Highways (Maryland), WDST Sofa Sessions (New York), The Portland Sessions (Oregon), The Boot (Tennessee), Swallow Hill and Larimer Lounge (Colorado), Birmingham Mountain Radio (Alabama), Sofa King Fest (Louisiana), Evanston SPACE (Illinois), songwriter Brooks Hubbard (New Hampshire), and many more.

Live Nation has partnered with Zach on the second leg of his tour, adding 33 venues to the routing. Today is the final day of the tour's second leg -- after streaming from the socials of three Ohio venues at 8PM ET tonight (Bogart's Cincinnati, House of Blues Cleveland, and Masonic Cleveland), Zach will have performed 52 streams over 28 states and Washington DC. An upcoming third tour leg will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Olivia Smith

