Zach Bryan Hits #1 on Billboard Country Songwriters Chart

Oklahoma country star Zach Bryan continues his meteoric rise ahead of the release of his Warner Records debut album, American Heartbreak, on May 20. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE. The 26-year-old is currently #1 on Billboard's prestigious Country Songwriters chart and continues to increase his streaming presence, landing multiple songs on the most coveted country playlists.

The new single "Something in the Orange" is currently #11 on the Billboard Hot Country charts and is the #18 global streaming track overall. The track has commanded nearly 8 million streams and has emerged as a fan favorite as well as previously released tracks "Highway Boys," "From Austin," along with recently released tracks "Late July," and "Open The Gate," each encapsulates what makes Bryan's music so special: a hard-earned authenticity and innate gift for moving songwriting. These songs offer just a glimpse of American Heartbreak's emotional force.

Bryan has attracted radio and media attention in the most organic way possible. His blistering Stagecoach debut was the most talked about set of the festival. Every show of his first extensive US tour has found him connecting with fans at a Springsteenian clip thanks to music and attitude that is simple, undiluted, genuine, and captivating.

In front of the release of American Heartbreak, Bryan continues to impact a dedicated audience that grows by the millions each week via Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and Bryan's magnetic live shows. Upon release, "Something in the Orange" debuted at #11 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, #4 on the Hot Rock Songs chart, and #55 across all genres. "From Austin" claimed #1 Country Song on Apple Music, debuted at #4 on Spotify's Global Country chart, along with making a spectacular first day impression at #38 Overall Song on Spotify US Top 200, and #63 Overall Song on Apple US.

"From Austin" has been added to numerous flagship streaming playlists, including Spotify (All About Country, Hot Country, and Just Good Music); Apple Music (Today's Country, Country Risers, and Future Hits); and Amazon Music (Fresh Country). On the strength of its deeply personal story, the track has garnered over 34M global streams. To date, Bryan has nearly 1 billion combined global streams with 4M monthly Spotify listeners.

With this kind of track record and a batch of new songs on the horizon, Bryan's domination of country charts and streaming platforms is just getting started.

Tour Dates

May 21 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile high

May 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

May 28 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

May 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

June 04 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

June 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 15 - Canby, OR - Wild Hare Music Festival

July 15-17 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival

July 23 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

July 29 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

July 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smoke Out

Aug 12 - Gilford, NH - Band of NH Pavilion

Aug 13 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center

Aug 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 24-25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Festival