Zach Bryan Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Chart-Topping Album 'American Heartbreak'

This week, GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-Platinum certified singer-songwriter Zach Bryan celebrates the one-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album American Heartbreak. The album has yet to leave the Billboard 200 Chart since its release, topping the Billboard Country Albums Chart at #1 and emerging as the Most Streamed Country Album on Spotify in 2022.

Recently, Bryan received the award for New Male Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. To date, the Oklahoma native has accrued over 5.3 billion streams and earned 3 Gold-certified singles in addition to the now 4x Platinum “Something in the Orange.” The latter also secured him a 2023 GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. 

The first half of 2023 saw Bryan touring Europe for the first time with dates in Ireland, England, Scotland, Germany, The Netherlands and Denmark. All shows sold out instantly.  His biggest US headline tour to date is currently underway, after selling out months in advance. The Burn Burn Burn North American Tour — which also includes headlining all major country festivals — picks up this week in Albany, NY at MVP Arena.

Earlier this month, Bryan released the cinematic music video for “Oklahoma Smokeshow." Bryan is currently hard at work on the follow-up to American Heartbreak.

Zach Bryan Burn Burn Burn 2023 Tour:

* Indicates Festival Date

May 26 - Albany, NY -    MVP Arena

May 28 - London, ON -   Budweiser Gardens

May 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

May 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 02 - Cleveland, OH -  Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 03 - Lexington, KY -   Railbird Festival

June 23 - New York, NY -   Forest Hills Stadium

June 24 - New York, NY -   Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 - Denver, CO -    Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 - Denver, CO -    Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 07 -  Milwaukee, WI -  Summerfest

*July 13 - Chicago, IL -     Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 -     Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 -  Cullman, AL -   Rock The South

*July 23 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days

*Aug 05 - St. Charles, IA -   Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 -  Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 -  Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Aug 11 -  Tulsa, OK -       BOK Center

Aug 12 -  Tulsa, OK -       BOK Center

Aug 14 -  Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug 17 -  Nampa, ID -     Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 -  Las Vegas, NV -  T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 -  Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 -  Oakland, CA -  Oakland Arena

Aug 23 -  Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 -  Glendale, AZ -  Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 -  Wichita, KS -    INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 -  Lincoln, NE -    Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 -  Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct 07 -   Opelika, AL -    Auburn Rodeo



