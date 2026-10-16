Zacchae'us Paul Releases JAZZ MONEY VOL. 2: SWINGIN' R&B

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Philadelphia-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Zacchae'us Paul released his sophomore album JAZZ MONEY VOL. 2: SWINGIN' R&B on Friday, October 16, 2026. Out now on Candid Records, the new record connects the dots between hip-hop, hard-swinging modern jazz, neo-soul, and more.

Following the release of Paul's debut album JAZZ MONEY, which landed on NPR Music's Essential Jazz Discoveries of 2024 list, JAZZ MONEY VOL. 2: SWINGIN' R&B continues that beyond-genre ethos. The diverse 17-track LP is uniquely bookended with spoken word from legendary jazz figures Marshall Allen and Eric Wyatt, and features an outstanding class of collaborators, including still-rising musicians like trumpeters Keyon Harrold and Milena Casado, emcees like donSMITH and Happy Qavah, and player-producers such as Morgan Guerin and saxophonist Kebbi Williams.

Part of the release is the album's focus track, 'TEN outta TEN.' As a Georgia native, Paul created this track to pay tribute to the Atlanta hip-hop producer, Zaytoven.

'I've always felt a connection to Zaytoven,' shares Zacchae'us Paul. 'We're both preacher's kids and organists whose musical foundation was built in the church. Even after all of his success, he still plays in church today. That has always inspired me because it reminds me that your gift belongs to God before it belongs to the industry.'

He continues, 'Ironically, trap was the first style of music I ever learned to produce. I started making beats in middle school before I ever considered myself a jazz musician. From there, I became obsessed with exploring every branch of Black American music—jazz, gospel, blues, R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop, and beyond. To me, they're all connected. This record is where those worlds meet: a tribute to one of Atlanta's greatest producers through my own musical language.'

Another icon Paul wanted to give flowers to is the godmother of rock n' roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The song 'SISTA SISTA' is Paul's tribute to her in his own language.

Paul says, 'Sister Rosetta Tharpe was playing what we now recognize as rock & roll at a time when Black artists were constantly being exploited—our music was borrowed, repackaged, and often outright stolen without proper credit, royalties, or ownership. Because of that history, generations of Black people grew up associating many of the genres we created—rock, country, and even jazz—with white artists. When you really study this history, you realize this isn't just a story about music—it's a story about ownership, identity, and who gets remembered. Sister Rosetta Tharpe stood in the middle of all of that with grace, faith, and an electric guitar that changed the course of popular music forever.'

Expanding on the inspiration, he adds, 'I also wanted to honor her in my own way by presenting it as an a cappella arrangement—something you rarely hear today. For me, this is where Rhythm and Blues comes back home to jazz. It's a reminder that before the labels, before the categories, before the industry divided our music into genres, it all came from the same well of Black musical expression. This one's for you, Sister Rosetta.'

Additional standout tracks that showcase Paul's skills as a classically trained jazz musician, dedicated rap and R&B producer, plus neo-soul crooner, include the R&B track 'STAY,' 'SHE BAD,' and 'CHERRY LAFFY TAFFY.' Other highlights include the previously released pair of singles 'LOOK TO THE SKY' and 'SHE F*CK WITH THE RACKS,' which is a distillation of Paul's notion of 'jazz money' as a spinoff of the 'hood rich' concept: the confluence of elegance and ambition with a street-level sensibility.

'Growing up in the church gave me a foundation that allowed me to understand all of these genres because they're all connected,' explains Paul. 'I couldn't make authentic jazz without understanding gospel. I couldn't make authentic R&B without understanding jazz, blues, and the church. They're all part of the same family tree. I'm an R&B artist, and I'm a jazz artist. The only difference is that I'm presenting this work under the umbrella of jazz because my mission is to re-center jazz in a Black cultural context…This record is proof that I don't have to choose one lane. I do this.'

Diamond-sharp beats complement nimble acoustic jazz drumming on the album. Emcees with effortless flow alternate with jazz soloists spinning long-form improvisations. Rhythm sections thrive on an album that also features producer tags, interludes, and bookends of spoken word.

Tracklist

1. THE INTRODUCTION BY Marshall Allen

2. SWINGIN' R&B

3. SHE F*CK WITH THE RACKS

4. SISTA SISTA

5. STAY

6. JAZZ MONEY VOL 2

7. LOOK TO THE SKY

8. FUEL

9. NEW ZACH SWING

10. BETTER MUST COME

11. GREATER MUST COME

12. CHERRY LAFFY TAFFY

13. SHE BAD

14. PULL UP ON ME

15. KEYBASS SYMPHONY IN C

16. TEN outta TEN

17. THE ERIC WYATT INTERVIEW

Photo Credit: Royce Isaac



Photo Credit: Royce Isaac

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