ZORNHEYM Releases Album DESCENDING INTO MADNESS via Noble Demon

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Symphonic metal band ZORNHEYM has released its new studio album Descending Into Madness, out now via Noble Demon.

Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, as an ambitious vision by its creator, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Zorn (ex-Dark Funeral), the band set out to realize his interpretation of the ultimate concept band - a complete fusion of music, narrative, and visual storytelling. Since its inception, the band has set out to redefine the traditional 'metal meets symphony' approach, developing a sound that blends cinematic orchestration with a powerful heavy metal backbone and strong influences from melodic death metal, all driven by a distinct sense for epic, memorable melodies.

At the core of ZORNHEYM lies a dark and expanding narrative universe. Each album unfolds within the walls of the mental asylum Zornheim - a place shrouded in mystery, madness, and horror - where the institution itself becomes the central character. Across releases, the band explores different eras of its sinister history through layered storytelling, recurring themes, and hidden connections. This concept was introduced on their debut album Where Hatred Dwells and Darkness Reigns (2017) and further expanded on the critically acclaimed The Zornheim Sleep Experiment (2021), followed by the acoustic EP The Forgotten Inmates (2023), which completed the first chapter of the asylum's story.

ZORNHEYM's artistic vision extends far beyond music. Their albums are accompanied by detailed visual concepts and graphic novels, bringing the asylum and its inmates to life in another dimension, while their music videos are produced as short films that further immerse the audience in the band's universe.

On stage, ZORNHEYM transforms into a theatrical experience led by frontman Bendler, whose commanding presence draws the audience deep into the asylum's grip. On special occasions, actors become part of the performance, elevating the show beyond a traditional concert into a dark and immersive spectacle.

With Descending Into Madness, ZORNHEYM marks the next evolution of its dark universe, pulling listeners deeper than ever into the madness of Zornheim. The album is available in a variety of exclusive formats, including colored marbled vinyl, a limited Collector's Edition CD, a Digipak, and an A5 book.

Tracklist

01. Prologue: From the Depths of Sêlasee

02. Deus Rex

03. Somewhere Far Beyond

04. Deep Below

05. Anneliese

06. Alone in the Dark

07. Gallow's Oak

08. The Funeral March

09. Descending

10. Come Sweet Death

11. The Foreboding (CD Bonus Track)

12. None For All (CD Bonus Track)

Photo Credit: Jens Rydén



Photo Credit: Jens Rydén

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