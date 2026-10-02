ZORNHEYM to Release New Single "The Funeral March" From Upcoming Album

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Swedish symphonic metal band ZORNHEYM has released the third single, 'The Funeral March,' taken from the band's upcoming studio album Descending Into Madness, set for release on October 2 via Noble Demon.

Inspired by Frédéric Chopin's legendary 'Funeral March,' the new track sees ZORNHEYM merging crushing riffs, cinematic orchestration and subtle Scandinavian folk influences into one of the album's most dramatic and emotionally charged moments.

''The Funeral March' is the perfect marriage between classical music and Zornheym's cinematic symphonic metal sound,' the band explains. 'The choir takes on the role of mourners and pallbearers, lamenting the tragic fate of Dr. Bettelheim's beloved wife as they accompany her final journey. Lyrically, the song marks the defining moment in Dr. Bettelheim's descent into madness, as grief, guilt and despair finally consume him.'

With Descending Into Madness, ZORNHEYM continue to expand their elaborate narrative universe centered around the infamous Zornheim asylum. Each release adds new layers to a story that blurs the line between horror, history and madness - where it is never entirely clear who the real inmates are.

Formed in Stockholm by multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Zorn (ex-Dark Funeral), ZORNHEYM have built their identity on the fusion of symphonic metal, cinematic orchestration and melodic death metal influences. Their work is further enhanced by visual storytelling, graphic novels and short-film-style music videos, turning each release into a multi-dimensional experience.

Descending Into Madness will be coming out on October 2 via Noble Demon. The album will be available in a variety of exclusive formats, including colored marbled vinyl, a limited Collector's Edition CD, a Digipak, and an A5 book.

Tracklist

01. Prologue: From the Depths of Sêlasee

02. Deus Rex

03. Somewhere Far Beyond

04. Deep Below

05. Anneliese

06. Alone in the Dark

07. Gallow's Oak

08. The Funeral March

09. Descending

10. Come Sweet Death

11. The Foreboding (CD Bonus Track)

12. None For All (CD Bonus Track)

Photo Credit: Jens Rydén



Photo Credit: Jens Rydén

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