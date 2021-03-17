Yves Jarvis Reveals Lyric Video For New Track 'Body of Work'

Eclectic autodidact Yves Jarvis has shared the new song "Body Of Work" today; listen and watch the track's new lyric video below.

On this track, Jarvis says he's "having fun with forms. I'm a man of many motifs!" Created with a process similar to the video for his song "Projection", he said that the "Body of Work" video was "foolishly printed and scanned one word at a time."

In February Jarvis shared the swirling track "Projection". He filmed the song's video on an iPhone, printed out each frame and then carefully scanned each shot to create a flip book effect. Listen and watch the video HERE. Including lyrics in both English and French, the song is a "rickety rejection of dogma, tumbling tenaciously toward the tip," Jarvis said.



Jarvis's latest album Sundry Rock Song Stock was a critically acclaimed release and included on many editorial 2020 end of year lists, including The Fader's 50 Best Albums of 2020, Gorilla Vs Bear's Best Albums, Pitchfork's 35 Best Rock Albums and the track "For Props" was featured on Paste's Top 50 Songs of the Year. "Sundry Rock Song Stock is a strange yet satisfying sensory experience," Paste explained. "Its bubbling, offbeat sounds tickle parts of your ear that you didn't even know existed, and his tantalizing vocal tones also scratch a pressing itch."

Though he maintains an air of mystery with his lyrics, Jarvis's whisper-soft words can be interpreted as both deeply personal and politically motivated in ways we haven't heard from him before. "When you better yourself, you better the world," Jarvis concludes. "Even if you only interact with one person in your life, the effect of trying to see things for what they are is vast. Change can feel like a fantasy, but I'm not fatalistic about it. I make music because I get results that way. It's why I promote creativity, whatever that means for anyone."

Photo Credit: Yves Jarvis