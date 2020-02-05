Yuksek Unveils Carefree New Single 'Into The Light Feat. Isaac Delusion'

French DJ and producer Yuksek kicks off 2020 with new single 'Into The Light', featuring Isaac Delusion, out today via Sweat It Out / Partyfine.



Breezy, carefree disco delivered with the dancefloor in mind, 'Into The Light' is dance music crafted with that unmistakable 'French Touch'. A nod to Disco icon Sylvester, who Yuksek notes as a direct influence in his music, 'Into The Light' features fellow French artist Isaac Delusion's soaring falsetto vocals lending the track an added air of sensuality. It follows on from last year's 'G.F.Y.' ft. Queen Rose, an anthemic disco cut all about female empowerment. Both singles will feature on NOSSO RITMO, Yuksek's latest album set for release on 28th February.



The result of three years of experimentation and collaboration for no other purpose than shared pleasure, NOSSO RITMO marks a turning point in the story of Yuksek, that of independence and letting go.



Releasing music since 2002, Yuksek has since grown into one of the most respected artists in the French electronic scene, collaborating with high-profile figures such as JD Samson, Gorillaz, Phoenix, UGOD, Lana Del Rey, Boston Bun, Moby, Brodinski, The Magician and Alex Metric.



Last year he released a host of records including 'The Rollercoaster' and 'G.F.Y. feat Queen Rose' on Sweat It Out and his Partyfine imprint, while his hectic touring schedule saw him perform at the likes of Ministry of Sound, Hï Ibiza and Defected Croatia.



A sensual, dancefloor-focused disco-house jam, 'Into The Light' sees Yuksek start the new decade in the best way possible.

YUKSEK - 'NOSSO RITMO' LP - TRACKLIST



1. Yuksek - Do Beijo (feat. Processman & Henriq Ch)

2. Yuksek - Gorgeous (feat. Confidence Man)

3. Yuksek - Into The Light (feat. Isaac Delusion)

4. Yuksek - The Rollercoaster

5. Yuksek - Universal Love

6. Yuksek - Bateau (feat. Fatnotronic)

7. Yuksek - Mais Kriola

8. Yuksek - This Feeling (feat. Queen Rose)

9. Yuksek - The Only Reason (feat. Breakbot and Irfane)

10. Yuksek - Cadenza (feat. Polo and Pan)

11. Yuksek - Hashram Peplum (feat. Zombie Zombie)

12. Yuksek - Corcovado (feat. Fatronomic)

13. Yuksek - G.F.Y. (feat. Queen Rose)

14. Yuksek - Burning (feat. Juveniles)

15. Yuksek - J'aime les synthes

TOUR DATES

More info HERE



15 Feb - Metropolis, London UK

18 Feb - Folie Douce, Avoriaz FR

18 Feb - Coup de cœur, Morzine FR

19 Feb - Pré d'oscar, Samoens FR

19 Feb - Les Glaciers, Samoens FR

20 Feb - Moo, Chamonix FR

20 Feb - Folie Douce, Chamonix FR

21 Feb - Chalet des praz, La Clusaz FR

21 Feb - Le Grenier, La Clusaz FR

29 Feb - Garçon Sauvage - Le Sucre, Lyon FR

6 Mar - Sacré, Paris FR

21 Mar - Nouvelles scène, Niort FR

28 Mar - Port Pavilion, San Diego US

2 Apr - The Dance, New York US

3 Apr - Newspeak, Montreal CA

4 Apr - Sundown, Washington US

10 Apr - TAP, Poitiers FR

11 Apr - Panorama, Morlaix FR

15 May - Bikini, Toulouse FR

29 May - Art Rock, Saint Brieux FR

30 May - Jardin du Michel, Toul FR

27 Jun - Europavox, Clermont-Ferrand FR





