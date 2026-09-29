Yuja Wang, Christian McBride, Ben Folds to headline 2027 Gilmore International Piano Festival

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The Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival, North America's largest piano festival, announced its headlining lineup for the upcoming 2027 Festival. Bringing together three of the most influential forces in classical, jazz and pop music, global piano sensation Yuja Wang, 11-time GRAMMY-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride, and indie-pop icon Ben Folds will anchor the Festival's marquee performances. The complete line-up will be announced later this year, and tickets will go on sale in early 2027.

Scheduled to take place April 27-May 9, 2027, in southwestern Michigan, the 36th annual Festival showcases performances across more than 60 concerts, masterclasses, lectures and community events. Reflecting the success of the gathering of pianists, The Gilmore recently transitioned its signature Festival into an annual event.

The organization also expanded its Artist Awards and Fellows program to include both classical and jazz pianists while amplifying its virtual audience to a larger global one. 'We are beyond moved by the energy that music fans brought to last year's Festival. To see record numbers both on the ground in Michigan and joining us from across the world via livestream proves that The Gilmore has become a premier global destination for music lovers,' said Dr. Pierre van der Westhuizen, Executive and Artistic Director of The Gilmore. 'We are so thankful to our sponsors, donors and grantors for their continued support and join them in counting down the days to April 2027!'

The 2027 Partial Lineup

Tuesday, April 27 | Yuja Wang

A global superstar and one of the most thrilling pianists of our time, Wang brings her jaw-dropping virtuosity and unmistakable style back to Kalamazoo. Her technical brilliance and captivating stage presence makes her one of today's celebrated classical performers.

Sunday, May 2 | Christian McBride BIG BAND

11x GRAMMY winner Christian McBride turns up the volume with the irresistible swing, powerhouse sound, and vibrant energy of his big band. A towering figure in the jazz world, McBride is a virtuoso bassist, composer, and educator. 'The Christian McBride Big Band has become one of the most consistently strong large ensembles on the modern jazz scene.' (Glide Magazine)

Saturday, May 8 | Ben Folds

The multi-platinum, Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer, and all-around musical original, brings the wit, musicianship, and songs that have made him an audience favorite for decades. Widely regarded as one of the major musical influencers of his generation, Folds is currently touring as a pop artist, while also performing with some of the world's greatest symphony orchestras.

About The Gilmore

Created in 1989 to honor the legacy of businessman and philanthropist Irving S. Gilmore, The Gilmore is the premier institution in the United States dedicated exclusively to commissioning, presenting and awarding extraordinary piano artistry. The Gilmore has presented 16 piano festivals, commissioned more than 45 new works for piano, and awarded over $3 million through its internationally renowned awards programs, including the Gilmore Artist Award and Gilmore Young Artist Award for classical pianists, and the Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award and Larry J. Bell Young Jazz Artist Award for jazz pianists. Based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, The Gilmore will host its annual (previously biennial) Gilmore International Piano Festival April 27-May 9, 2027. Year-round, The Gilmore continues to impact the lives of thousands of area children and adults through its community engagement and music education programs including summer camps, music therapy, and much more.

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