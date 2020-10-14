Youtube Music And NIVA Reveal Schedule For SAVE OUR STAGES Festival

Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18.

YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) today revealed the schedule for this weekend's Save Our Stages Festival (#SOSFEST), a three-day virtual music festival featuring all original content on Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18. Hosted by Reggie Watts, the festival will include performances from 35 artists recorded live from more than 25 of the most storied independent concert venues across the United States, all in support of NIVA's Save Our Stages advocacy and relief efforts for members of the independent music, comedy and arts community. #SOSFEST will livestream in its entirety on NIVA's Official YouTube Channel with performance segments simultaneously airing on performer's Official Artist YouTube Channels.

Alec Benjamin will kick off #SOSFEST on Friday, October 16 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET with a performance recorded live from the renowned Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. Dillon Francis, Major Lazer and The Lumineers will take the stage for the final performances of the evening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively. The full schedule of performances can be found on NIVA's Official YouTube Channel and the Save Our Stages website.

#SOSFEST will help shape a path forward for independent venues, touring artists and the live concert industry. Through YouTube's sophisticated global platform, innovation in digital fundraising, and use of the most modern safety protocols and production tools for live performance to date, lasting changes can be made to preserve our nation's independent venue infrastructure.

Fans can donate directly to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent venues in peril, on NIVA's Official YouTube Channel now.

Additional venues to be featured in #SOSFEST include DC's 9:30 Club and New Orleans' Preservation Hall. Watch the #SOSFEST trailer HERE and to learn more, visit NIVA's Official YouTube Channel and the Save Our Stages website.

#SOSFest Full Line-up And Schedule

FRIDAY, October 16th

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET - Alec Benjamin, Hotel Cafe

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET - FINNEAS, Teragram Ballroom

6 PM PT / 9 PM ET - Sebastián Yatra, Broward Center

6:40 PM PT / 9:40 PM ET - Dizzy Fae, First Avenue

7:10 PM PT / 10:10 PM ET - Macklemore, Neumos

7:50 PM PT / 10:50 PM ET - YG, Troubadour

8:15 PM PT / 11:15 PM ET - G-Eazy, The Independent

8:45 PM PT / 11:45 PM ET - Marshmello + Demi Lovato, Troubadour

8:55 PM PT / 11:55 PM ET - Dillion Francis, Teragram Ballroom

SATURDAY, October 17th

1 PM PT / 4 PM ET - Jason Mraz, Belly Up Tavern

1:40 PM PT / 4:40 PM ET - Adam Melchor, Hotel Cafe

2:10 PM PT / 5:10 PM ET - Kelsea Ballerini, Exit/In

2:40 PM PT / 5:40 PM ET - JP Saxe, Troubadour

3:15 PM PT / 6:15 PM ET - Cautious Clay, World Cafe Live

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET - Bea Miller, Teragram Ballroom

4;35 PM PT / 7:35 PM ET - Gus Dapperton, (Le) Poisson Rouge

5:15 PM PT / 8:15 PM ET - Phoebe Bridgers, Troubadour

6:00 PM PT / 9 PM ET - Rise Against, Metro

6:25 PM PT / 9:25 PM ET - Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

6:55 PM PT / 9:55 PM ET - Leon Bridges, Troubadour

7:15 PM PT / 10:15 PM ET - Miley Cyrus, Whisky a Go-Go

7:35 PM PT / 10:35 PM ET - Foo Fighters, Troubadour

8:10 PM PT / 11:10 PM ET - The Roots, Apollo

9:20 PM PT / 12:20 AM ET - Portugal. The Man, Crystal Ballroom

10:10 PM PT / 1:10 AM ET - Major Lazer, Gramps

SUNDAY, October 18th

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET - Little Big Town, Exit/in

2:35 PM PT / 5:35 PM ET - Brothers Osborne, Mercy Lounge

3:05 PM PT / 6:05 PM ET - Dave Matthews, Jefferson Theater

3:40 PM PT / 6:40 PM ET - Monica, Center Stage

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET - Black Pumas, The Parish

4:10 PM PT / 7:10 PM ET - Nathaniel Rateliff, Boulder Theater

4:50 PM PT / 7:50 PM ET - Reba McEntire, Ryman Auditorium

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET - The Revivalists, Tipitina's

6:05 PM PT / 9:05 PM ET - The Lumineers, Boulder Theater

