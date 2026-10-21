Young Nudy Releases New Single and Video 'Broke Bitch'

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East Atlanta rapper Young Nudy has released his new single 'Broke Bitch,' accompanied by an official music video. The track marks the second official single from his anticipated full-length album, Just Doin Me, slated to arrive on Wednesday, October 28th.

Building off the momentum of the lead single 'Who Dat Is,' 'Broke Bitch' further sets the stage for the album's release. The title Just Doin Me stands as a testament to Nudy's unshakeable ethos: minding his business, staying out of the way, and dropping high-caliber music strictly on his own terms. Following the critical success of his 2025 project Paradise, as well as earlier 2026 releases including 'Ya Dig' and high-profile collaborations like 'Reign' (featuring 2 Chainz and Cash Cobain), this latest chapter continues to build on Nudy's recent run of releases.

Packed with his trademark charisma, 'Broke Bitch' pairs effortless wordplay with atmospheric, heavy-hitting production. Seamlessly blending the gritty realities of Zone 6 with the polished confidence of an Atlanta veteran, the track delivers a bold street anthem that highlights Nudy's signature sinister-meets-smooth flow.

As 'Broke Bitch' and its official music video drop, anticipation continues to build for the October 28th arrival of Just Doin Me.

Photo Credit: James Pereira aka JMP







Photo Credit: James Pereira aka JMP

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