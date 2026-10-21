Young Chris Returns With EP CATCH A VIBE Featuring Freeway, Wale, Dave East

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Young Chris is back with his first new project in a decade, Catch A Vibe, which is now available at all DSPs.

Catch A Vibe features collaborations with Freeway, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy and more. An extended Lutely-only exclusive version, Catch A Vibe (Or A Bullet), is also available, featuring collaborations with Wale, Dave East, Ransom and OT The Real.

A cornerstone of Philadelphia hip-hop, Young Chris is a member of the legendary State Property collective and part of the Roc-A-Fella Records family. He rose to prominence as one-half of Young Gunz alongside Neef Buck. The duo scored a major hit with 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' (which was nominated for a Grammy) and released the albums Tough Luv and Brothers from Another.

Chris has since built a successful solo career through albums, mixtapes, collaborations, and independent releases. His recent work includes Fine Dining with Dave East, Made In Philly with MadeInTYO, and the EP Brief Intermission.

Young Chris' Catch A Vibe is now available to stream, purchase, add, and favorite at your preferred DSP via https://orcd.co/catchavibe

The Lutely Exclusive Catch A Vibe (Or A Bullet) extended album can be purchased at https://lutely.com/@youngchris/catch-a-vibe-or-a-bullet

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 53 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone