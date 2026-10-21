Young Chris Returns With EP CATCH A VIBE Featuring Freeway, Wale, Dave East
The Philadelphia hip-hop veteran and Young Gunz member also released an extended Lutely-exclusive version featuring Wale, Dave East, Ransom, and OT The Real.
Young Chris is back with his first new project in a decade, Catch A Vibe, which is now available at all DSPs.
Catch A Vibe features collaborations with Freeway, Icewear Vezzo, Peezy and more. An extended Lutely-only exclusive version, Catch A Vibe (Or A Bullet), is also available, featuring collaborations with Wale, Dave East, Ransom and OT The Real.
A cornerstone of Philadelphia hip-hop, Young Chris is a member of the legendary State Property collective and part of the Roc-A-Fella Records family. He rose to prominence as one-half of Young Gunz alongside Neef Buck. The duo scored a major hit with 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' (which was nominated for a Grammy) and released the albums Tough Luv and Brothers from Another.
Chris has since built a successful solo career through albums, mixtapes, collaborations, and independent releases. His recent work includes Fine Dining with Dave East, Made In Philly with MadeInTYO, and the EP Brief Intermission.
Young Chris' Catch A Vibe is now available to stream, purchase, add, and favorite at your preferred DSP via https://orcd.co/catchavibe
The Lutely Exclusive Catch A Vibe (Or A Bullet) extended album can be purchased at https://lutely.com/@youngchris/catch-a-vibe-or-a-bullet
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