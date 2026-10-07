Young Chris Releases Single 'Making Drops,' Announces CATCH A VIBE Project
The Philadelphia hip-hop cornerstone and STATE PROPERTY member shared the track as the first preview of his upcoming project.
Young Chris is back with his new single 'Making Drops,' which is now available at all DSPs. 'Making Drops' is the first taste of Chris' forthcoming project, Catch A Vibe, which will be released on 10.21.26.
A cornerstone of Philadelphia hip-hop, Young Chris is a member of the legendary State Property collective and part of the Roc-A-Fella Records family. He rose to prominence as one-half of Young Gunz alongside Neef Buck. The duo scored a major hit with 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' (which was nominated for a Grammy) and released the albums Tough Luv and Brothers from Another.
Chris has since built a successful solo career through albums, mixtapes, collaborations, and independent releases. His recent work includes Fine Dining with Dave East, Made In Philly with MadeInTYO, and the EP Brief Intermission.
Young Chris will release Catch A Vibe on 10.21.26.
Catch A Vibe is available for pre-order at https://orcd.co/catchavibe.
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