Ransom Releases Debut Solo Album THE PRICE OF CLARITY

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Ransom, widely regarded as one of hip-hop's most uncompromising and skilled emcees, has officially released his debut solo album, The Price Of Clarity, which is now available at all DSPs.

Known for prioritizing substance over spectacle, Ransom has spent his career building a reputation as one of the industry's pound-for-pound greats — a lyricist's lyricist whose work commands respect from peers and fans alike. Ran has spent recent years delivering standout collaborative EP projects, with some of the genre's most respected producers and artists, including DJ Premier, Conductor Williams, Harry Fraud, Nicholas Craven, Conway The Machine, Dave East and Rome Streetz. The Price Of Clarity marks a new chapter: Ransom's first official solo album.

The announcement of the album alone was enough to ignite hip-hop's core, quickly trending across social media as fans anticipated Ransom delivering his most in-depth and fully realized project to date.

True to its title, The Price Of Clarity is a project built on honesty and self-discipline. The pursuit of clear understanding demands honest communication, sacrifice and, often, hard truths — and Ransom has never shied away from any of those topics; in his music or otherwise. Across the album, Ran once again bares his soul, delivering the depth, perspective and unflinching honesty that has made him a standout voice in modern hip-hop.

'I'll simply say, this is my greatest work yet. I am categorizing this as my first official album release; everything before this was a culmination of events leading to this very moment,' Ransom proclaims. 'I believe this is the album of the year and deserves Grammy consideration.'

The Price Of Clarity features guest appearances from Lloyd Banks, Freeway, Young Chris and Nick Grant, adding additional weight and camaraderie to a project rooted in truth-telling and lyrical craftsmanship.

The Price Of Clarity is now available at all DSPs. It can be purchased, streamed, added and favorited at https://orcd.co/thepriceofclarity.

Tracklist

Ignorance Was Bliss

The Prime Example

Good Mournings

Sorry My Love FEAT Nick Grant

Doctor Manhattan

Richer Prior Life FEAT Tony Baker

Swan Song FEAT Rob Lee

The Boule'

The Temptations

The Coldest Winter FEAT Freeway & Young Chris

MK Ultra

The Price Of Clarity

The Circumvention FEAT Lloyd Banks

Hollywood Squares

Crystal Clear (Interlude)

The Ultimate Betrayal

Confessional Booth

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