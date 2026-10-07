YouTube Music Charts: Taylor Swift Hits #1, Christian Nodal Joins Billion Views Club

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Taylor Swift leads this week's YouTube Music charts with 'Patient Zero' claiming #1 on US Top Songs following the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, while also debuting at #9 on Global Top Songs with help from a star-studded music video. Meanwhile, Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal officially joined the Billion Views Club this week as the official video for his 2018 single 'No Te Contaron Mal' surpassed 1 billion views.

Additionally, Noah Kahan's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping single 'Draw You Out' debuted at #1 on US Daily Top Music Videos. International artist KAROL G continues her global run with 'BbY WOW' climbing to #2 on Global Top Songs, racking up over 41M views across territories. KATSEYE jumped to #20 on US Weekly Top Music Videos with 'Hootie Frutti' after performing on Saturday Night Live, while Yung Lean and Gener8ion's 'STORM' made its US Top Songs debut at #54 following a viral VMA performance.

Below is a full breakdown of the key movers and trends for the week ending October 7.

Taylor Swift takes US #1 with 'Patient Zero'

Following the release of the deluxe version of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift takes over #1 on US Top Songs with 'Patient Zero.' The single from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore also debuts at #9 on Global Top Songs, powered in part by a music video starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. The rest of the new songs from The Encore also hit the charts led by 'Cleveland!' (#14 US) and followed by 'Babylon' (#29 US, #90 Global) and 'Pink Clouding' (#37 US). A pair of tracks from the original Life of a Showgirl – 'The Fate of Ophelia' and 'Opalite' – also re-entered the US chart at #18 and #86, respectively.

Christian Nodal's 'No Te Contaron Mal' joins the Billion Views Club

Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal notches another entry in the Billion Views Club with the official video for his 2018 single 'No Te Contaron Mal.' The visual is the Regional Mexican star's second to hit the 1B view mark, following the official video for 'Adiós Amor.'

Noah Kahan's Hunger Games track 'Draw You Out' claims US Daily #1

Folk-pop songwriter Noah Kahan's new single 'Draw You Out' is an advance single from the forthcoming soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel to the dystopian series. On Friday (10/2), the single produced by The National's Aaron Dessner debuted at #1 on US Daily Top Music Videos.

Gospel star Kirk Franklin and Memphis rapper GloRilla collide on 'This Time'

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin and Memphis rapper GloRilla have an unexpected hit with the choir-backed new single 'This Time,' which debuts at #20 on US Top Songs. The track's rise has been aided by a heartwarming From the Block performance, which has garnered over 2.2M views since its release.

Colombian star KAROL G's 'BbY WOW' climbs Global

Colombian pop star KAROL G's 'BbY WOW,' her transatlantic team-up with Spanish artists Judeline and rusowsky, continues to rise on Global Top Songs. This week, it inches up to #2 on that chart, while settling to #5 on US Top Songs. Across territories, the breakout track from her August album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto garnered more than 41M views during the charting period. Additionally, KAROL claims #10 on US Top Artists.

Gener8ion and Yung Lean's 'STORM' makes US chart debut after VMAs

Following a much-talked-about performance at this year's MTV VMAs, Yung Lean and Gener8ion's 'STORM' makes its belated debut on US Top Songs at #54. The track and its high-concept video also make an impact on Global Top Songs, where it claims #80 on the back of over 8.2M views across territories.

KATSEYE's Wild ride continues after SNL appearance

KATSEYE's performance on Saturday Night Live of the vibrant single 'Hootie Frutti' debuted on US Weekly Top Music Videos at #20. They also continue to make an impact on the songs charts as 'Hootie Frutti' takes #3 on US Top Songs and #6 on Global Top Songs. The Ed SHeeran co-write 'Animal' also claims #6 on US and #14 on Global. Their collaboration 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' holds down #31 on both US and Global.

Quavo and Takeoff's 'Hotel Lobby' continues its resurgence

The revival of Quavo and Takeoff's 2022 single 'Hotel Lobby' continues this week as the track climbs to #10 on US Top Songs and debuts at #75 on Global Top Songs. The charts comeback has been powered – in part – by fan-created AI content playing off their 2022 COLORS performance.

Natanael Cano teams with Regional Mexican stars on 'OLIVIA LA FLAKA'

Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Natanael Cano joins forces with a trio of other stars of the genre — Tito Double P, Victor Mendivil and Ovi — for 'OLIVIA LA FLAKA,' which debuts at #12 on US Top Songs and #29 on Global Top Songs. The official video, which features clips of sold-out shows and backstage hangs, has amassed over 14M views since its release.

ADELA charts a pair of pop hits

The Slovakia-born artist ADELA cements her status as one of the fastest-rising pop stars as a pair of singles from her debut album PRIMA continue to climb the charts. 'Nicole Kidman' claims #16 on US Top Songs and #53 on Global Top Songs, while 'Ain't in LA' slides to #59 on US and #61 on Global. Both tracks are also making their presence felt on Shorts, debuting at #44 and #26 on US Top Songs on Shorts, respectively.

Alyssa Grace's dreamy folk hit 'bloodstream' generates views

Rising folk songwriter Alyssa Grace's hit 'bloodstream' continues to make an impact on the charts. On US Top Songs, the track spends another week at #17, gathering more than 2.1M views in the country in the charting period. Thanks to ongoing usage on shortform, the track also holds onto #12 on US Top Songs on Shorts.

Drake lands a trio of tracks on US Top Songs

Drake extends his 2026 charts run for another week as his single 'QUEBEC' continues to make an impact, rising to #26 on US Top Songs. The new single was originally released as part of his short film 'FOMO,' which also included a new remix of his recent hit 'Janice STFU' (the original version of which claims #19 on the same chart). His collaboration with Loe Shimmy, 'I'm Spent,' also lands at #83.

Bachata star Dalvin La Melodia hits the US charts

Dominican bachata singer Dalvin La Melodia charts three tracks on US Top Songs this week. The El Blachy collaboration 'Alma Rota' claims #41, while 'Amnesia' takes #57 and 'Mi Reina' makes a belated debut at #81. Additionally, Dalvin vaults to #57 on US Top Artists.

Nickelback return with emotional new single 'Make Me Love You'

Rock band Nickelback make their return with the ballad 'Make Me Love You,' which debuts this week at #23 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The visual, which serves as an early taste of their 11th studio album Everything Under the Sun, has already amassed over 4.1M views.

Japanese band Kroi storm the charts with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure theme

Japanese band Kroi make their presence felt on the charts with 'SPIN,' their theme song for the anime Steel Ball Run: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The funk-inflected track debuts at #63 on US Top Songs and #79 on Global Top Songs. Across territories, the track amassed over 8.2M views in the charting period.

Zeddy Will's club-ready 'Bow Bow Bow' dances up the charts

New York rapper Zeddy Will lands another hit with the club-inflected rap track 'Bow Bow Bow.' This week the track climbs to #69 on US Top Songs, generating over 1M views in the country in the charting period.

Tee Grizzley makes an impact with 'Robbery 10'

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley returns this week with 'Robbery 10,' the latest chapter in his long-running 'Robbery' series. The official video, which dramatically acts out the new installment in the story, debuts at #31 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The visual has amassed over 1.3M views since its release.

Dolly Babe's viral rap hit 'Pink Blush' gets a boost this week, claiming #15 on US Top Songs thanks in part to a new remix featuring fellow Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion. The official video for the original track has now garnered over 11M views.

DDG launches new party-ready posse cut 'ROUND & ROUND'

Michigan-born rapper DDG makes his way back to the charts with 'ROUND & ROUND,' a new posse cut featuring a crew of rising rappers and established stars including 42 Dugg, PLUTO, Bankroll Ni and SMJ. The official video debuts this week at #26 on US Weekly Top Music Videos.

Jamaican star Shenseea shares introspective 'Vulnerability (Therapy Session)'

Dancehall star Shenseea looks within on her new single 'Vulnerability (Therapy Session),' which debuts at #64 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The official video, which finds the star digging deep on a therapist's couch, has already amassed over 1.6M views.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Taylor Swift - Patient Zero

2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

3. KATSEYE - Hootie Frutti

4. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

5. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. pupsies - misery.

2. Salako - Run It Back #JerseyClub (Slowed)

3. Wxoda - Vibin

4. Leat'eq - Tokyo

5. CHROMANCE, Marcus Layton - Wrap Me In Plastic

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

1. Taylor Swift - Patient Zero

12. Natanael Cano, Tito Double P, Victor Mendivil Ramirez, Ovi - OLIVIA LA FLAKA

14. Taylor Swift - Cleveland!

20. Kirk Franklin - This Time

29. Taylor Swift - Babylon

37. Taylor Swift - Pink Clouding

52. Nickelback - Make Me Love You

54. GENER8ION, Yung Lean - STORM

55. DDG, 42 Dugg, PLUTO, Bankroll Ni, SMJ - ROUND & ROUND

63. Kroi - SPIN

72. Tee Grizzley - Robbery 10

80. dolly babe - Pink Blush (Remix)

92. Remy Ma, Keke Wyatt - Why I Get Married?

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

2. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

3. ARJN, KDS, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

4. Sadhu Tiwari - Parvati

5. Yo Yo Honey Singh - Casa Tupka Anthemoa

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