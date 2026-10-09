Remi Wolf to Return to Australia for Sydney and Melbourne Headlines

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Penny Drop and Frontier Touring announced that Remi Wolf is returning to Australia for headline dates across December, with special guest Leyla Ebrahimi.

With her third studio album Mud also released today via Island Records, Wolf returns to Australia for two headline shows at Sydney's Enmore Theatre on Tuesday 15 December and Forum Melbourne on Thursday 17 December with brand new music to share in her most lyrically and sonically vulnerable release to date. Her return follows standout headline dates and a Laneway Festival debut in 2024, and a groundbreaking 2023 run supporting Paramore across Australia and New Zealand. The singer-songwriter will also perform on all dates at the 2026 edition of Spilt Milk Festival.

Frontier Members can access their presale on Tuesday 13 October from 11am local time, before tickets go on sale on Wednesday 14 October from 12pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/remiwolf.

If Remi Wolf's first two albums, 2021's Juno and 2024's Big Ideas, were in technicolour, Mud is more neutral, earthy and grounded. It's still colourful, as Wolf tends to be, but the newly 30-year-old singer has been on a journey of rooting herself more firmly in the ground. Across eleven songs, Mud expands on the world introduced by the lead single 'Twiggy', refining her boundless musical imagination into a collection of songs that are warmer, more spacious, and deeply human without sacrificing the adventurous spirit that has always defined her work.

Emerging from a moment of still, following an extensive run of touring with stints on Halsey, Paramore and Olivia Rodrigo's arena tours and headlining bigger rooms on her own in between, Mud became the cornerstone of her reset, setting the tone of how what she wanted to say and how she wanted to make music.

With a fresh sense of clarity, the album marks a pivotal moment in Wolf's career. Having established herself as one of contemporary pop's most singular voices with tracks like RIAA and ARIA gold certified 'Photo ID', 2021's 'Sexy Villain' and 2024's 'Cinderella' - generating over 1 billion streams globally - she has earned a devoted global following through her fearless songwriting, electric live performances and unmistakable artistic vision.

Joining Remi on both headline dates is New York City based artist, Leyla Ebrahimi. Only a year into a blossoming career, she has already proven the power of her genre-fluid approach, unvarnished yet poetic lyrics, and gift for transmitting raw emotion. With a voice equally suited to conversational runs and searing shouts, she freely traverses dark synth-pop, dreamy dance-punk, blaring indie fuzz, and intimate acoustics - possibly within a single song. Her 2025 debut tracks 'i'm too pretty for this' and 'nobody matters but You,' further cement this, with the latter co-produced by Alexander 23 (Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp) and Leyla's own go-to collaborator Shane Pielocik.

While her methods continue to evolve, Leyla's music permeates an almost kismet sense of intimacy, urgency, and realness. Her new single 'nobody matters but YOU' is a synth- and guitar-powered track that encapsulates Leyla's genre-agnostic approach, her unvarnished yet poetic lyrics, and her gift for transmitting raw emotion. Currently working on her debut album, Leyla Ebrahimi is only just getting started.

Having been championed and celebrated by the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Variety and Billboard, performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and on global festival stages including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, as well as a viral cover of 'Valerie' for triple j's Like A Version, the Mud era of Remi Wolf is her most self-assured yet. Now returning to Australia in 2026, the alt-pop favourite will bring her musical prowess and unforgettable live presence to debut this exciting creative chapter, with anticipated headline dates this December.

Remi Wolf Australian Tour with special guest Leyla Ebrahimi - December 2026

Presented by Penny Drop & Frontier Touring

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/remiwolf: Runs 24 hours from Tuesday 13 October (11am local time) or until presale allocation exhausted

Tickets on sale: Begins Wednesday 14 October (12pm local time)

Tuesday 15 December - Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Thursday 17 December - Forum | Melbourne, VIC - 18+ - ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

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