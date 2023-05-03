You Me At Six Announce US Tour Dates

|
YOU ME AT SIX TOUR DATES
9/22 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
9/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
9/24 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival*
9/26 Chicago, IL - - The Metro
9/27 Nashville, TN - Basement East
9/29 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
9/30 Atlanta, GA - - The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/1 Orlando, FL - The Beacham
10/3 Dallas, TX - - South Side Music Hall
10/4 Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop
10/6 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/7 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
10/8 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*
10/10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/11 Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
10/12 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10/13 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
10/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
* Festival appearance, line up differs