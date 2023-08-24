Yoke Lore Releases New Single 'Holy Havoc'

Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, releases the latest single, “Holy Havoc,” off of his upcoming debut full-length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning. The album will be out everywhere via Yell House Records on September 22nd.

The final single before the release of the album, “Holy Havoc” is a vulnerable track about accepting and welcoming change, no matter how difficult it may be. Yoke Lore draws in listeners by sharing his experiences, opening the track with “I’ve learned the world, it never moves in a straight line.” As the song progresses, experimental drum and electronic beats create an ambient, comforting atmosphere as Galvin admits, “I’m still learning how to be saved…I’m not ready to be rearranged.”

Regarding the single, Galvin states, “Holy Havoc is my way of telling myself that it doesn't always have to be a struggle. I think of myself as a rock. sometimes I have to remind myself I’m part flower too. Change can be smooth like the subtle lunar cycles or it can feel like a rebellion. Its okay to not to feel ready. Its okay too for there to be doubt. A modicum of fear allows us to become valorous. It allows us to rise above ourselves. We must overcome our limitations with the chaotic grit we dig up out ourselves. Its the best way to let the light in.”

Yoke Lore’s first full length album, Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is set to solidify Galvin as an indie pioneer, transcending beyond the genre with his unparalleled talent for captivating listeners with his distinct artistic vision and introspective lyricism.

The 14-track album chronicles his journey of turning strengths into weaknesses, personal growth, and discovering who Yoke Lore truly is. It’s an album full of reflection and raw, unfiltered honesty that will most definitely connect with listeners on a deeper level. Combining electronic beats with subtle instrumentation, each song on Toward A Never Ending New Beginning is sonically diverse and thoughtfully crafted, taking listeners on a journey of self-discovery along with Galvin.

“Holy Havoc” follows previous album singles “Hallucinate,” “Shake,” and “Winona”. Exploring themes of self-discovery and the cathartic power of personal growth, “Winona” combines electronic elements with organic instrumentation that transcends beyond Yoke Lore’s indie genre. His acclaimed discography thus far includes standout singles such as “Goodpain,” “Chin Up,” and “Beige,” which earned him an RIAA Gold certification.

With over 450M+ streams to his name and tours across the globe under his belt, including a recent run with Goth Babe, Yoke Lore has garnered a loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim from both critics and fellow musicians alike and established himself as a notable force in the indie scene.

On August 19th, Yoke Lore kicked off the 23-date Holy Havoc Tour, which sees the artist playing dates from coast-to-coast with support from girlhouse, including Irving Plaza in New York City and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now HERE. He will also be supporting The Head and The Heart on select dates in November.

UPCOMING YOKE LORE TOUR DATES

August 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

August 26 - Studio TD - Montréal, QC

August 27 - The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

August 29 - Metro - Chicago, IL

August 30 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

September 1 - HI-FI Annex - Indianapolis, IN

September 2 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

September 3 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September 5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

September 7 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

September 8 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

September 9 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

September 11 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

September 13 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

September 15 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September 16 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

September 18 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

September 21 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

September 22 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

September 23 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

November 9 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *

November 12 - Capitol Theatre - Davenport, IA *

November 13 - Liberty Hall - Lawrence, KS *

November 16 - JJ’s Live - Fayetteville, AR *

November 17 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN *

November 18 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA *

* Supporting The Head and The Heart

Photo Credit: Tanner Deutsch