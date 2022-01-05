Ylona Garcia Shares New Single 'Entertain Me'

Today, 19 year old Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ylona Garcia has released an absolute banger of a song called "Entertain Me" via PARADISE RISING/88rising Music. Much like her 2021 single "All That," "Entertain Me" is a straight up female empowerment anthem and destined for club greatness.

Produced by DNA and co-written by DNA and Ylona herself, the song finds the Australian-born Filipino artist asserting her independence and dispelling the notion that she can be fooled and controlled by anyone.

Coinciding with the single's release is the launch of a new playable character in Riot Games' wildly-popular video game, Valorant. The new character named Neon, who has been described as hailing from Manila in teasers, speaks Tagalog language, and is described as one of the youngest agents "who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight." Indeed, the launch of the character Neon perfectly compliments the empowered persona Ylona exudes in "Entertain Me."

At only 19 years old, Ylona Garcia has set her sights on the global landscape in the next stage of her creative journey. With multiple song releases under her belt already, in addition to appearing on two of the biggest reality/talent contests shows in the Philippines, Ylona Garcia has become one of the fastest-rising, most prominent young voices in the Filipino music community. She currently has over 4.1 million Followers on Instagram and nearly 1 million followers on TikTok in addition to over 265,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 170,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

﻿Ylona Garcia's music is released by 88rising's sister label PARADISE RISING, which was launched in 2020 to help bring Filipino music to the forefront of culture.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Maxwell Poth