Yella Beezy Reaches A Billion Streams & Announces BACCEND BEEZY?

As the red hot recent lead single ?"Bacc At It Again"? featuring ?Quavo? and ?Gucci Mane heats up the summer, Yella Beezy continues to eclipse 1 billion total streams. ?Yella Beezy? made an announcement via Instagram that he will drop his latest mixtape, ?Baccend Beezy?, Friday July 19, 2019.

Slaying multiple formats, "Bacc At It Again" it remains Top 10 on Urban Radio, Top 20 on Rhythm Radio, and climbs the ?Billboard? Rap Airplay Chart. At Shazam, it soared to their Top 10 in as many major markets throughout North America, while landing at #37 with a bullet on the Global Shazam chart.

Yella Beezy ?is most definitely ?bacc? ?and better than ever....

Check out the full tracklisting below:

Madder Big s - ft ?Marlo? Tattoo - ft ?Too $hort Baguette - ft ?Trapboy Freddy Keep It In The Fam Hittas - ft ?NLE Choppa Restroom Occupied - ft. ?Chris Brown On A Flight - ft ?Young Thug Slow Motion Trust See me Fall One Time ft ?Sir Rec Run To The Money Throwed - ft? K Michelle? Bacc At It Again - ft ?Quavo? & ?Gucci

Dallas natives take an overwhelming amount of pride in the city they call home. They practically bleed for the Cowboys, Mavericks, and Texas Rangers, and fly their state's flag high at any opportunity. However, that hometown spirit also fuels a burgeoning hip-hop scene, with Yella Beezy at the forefront.

Hailing from the notoriously tough

Oak Cliff neighborhood, the rapper quietly clawed his way into the culture's collective consciousness. With nearly 100 million cumulative views to his credit on a string of regional anthems, The Fader touted him among "5 under-the-radar rappers from Dallas-Forth Worth you should know about". Noisey dubbed him "one of the last Country Rap Tune Mohicans," and The New Yorker claimed, "Part of Beezy's appeal, in addition to the extraordinary clarity of his reedy voice, is his geographic specificity."

Sporting the classic "Dallas shag" haircut and a swagger earned through time logged on Oak Cliff's streets, he set the stage for a movement out of the Metroplex - towards hip-hop supremacy.





