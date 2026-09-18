Yeat Releases COCOON With Drake Collaboration MISS MY DAWG

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The track reunites the two artists following their hit collaboration 'IDGAF,' which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Its official arrival on COCOON follows the buzz surrounding the initial preview, marking another major moment between the two artists.

Yeat has already started setting the tone for COCOON. A snippet of 'EARNËD IT' has been making waves online, while fans have also noticed a major visual shift across his catalog. Earlier this week, Yeat changed the covers of his entire streaming discography to black and white, setting in motion a full visual reset as he continued to tease his new era.

Cocoon Track List

1. EARNËD IT

2. IN2THAT

3. MISS MY DAWG FT. DRAKE

4. LUH BIRK

5. HOLY WATER

6. COCOON

7. TËNNIS

Yeat is currently bringing his latest era to life in arenas across North America on The LOVE/LYFE Tour, in support of his double album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love). Produced by Live Nation, the run kicked off July 17 in Minneapolis and includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Yeat brings the tour to New York for a sold-out show at Central Park SummerStage.

Among the major tour highlights was a sold-out hometown show at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome, featuring surprise guest appearances from Kid Cudi, EsDeeKid, Julia Wolf, Zukenee, and BNYX , further underscoring the scale of Yeat's latest live era.

Building on the cinematic world of ADL, The LOVE/LYFE Tour translates Yeat's latest creative era into a larger-than-life live experience. The album itself expanded Yeat's sound with appearances from Elton John, Grimes, NBA YoungBoy, Don Toliver, Joji, and Julia Wolf, spanning genres, sonic influences, and years of musical evolution.

COCOON follows another landmark stretch for Yeat. ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, becoming his seventh album to debut within the chart's Top 10. It followed LYFESTYLE, Yeat's first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, alongside a run that also includes 2093, AftërLyfe, 2 Alivë, Lyfë and DANGEROUS SUMMER.

His rise has also continued to play out on some of the world's biggest stages, with a standout set at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, a surprise performance joining Anyma at The Las Vegas Sphere — making Yeat the first rapper to perform at the venue — a co-headlining performance with Don Toliver at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival, a surprise appearance alongside Drake at Wireless Festival in London, and a performance in front of more than 120,000 people at Romania's Beach, Please! Festival.

With more than 8 billion global streams, Yeat continues to expand the world around his music while pushing his sound into new territory with each release.

About Yeat

Low-fi melodies, clever cutting lyrics, and a distinctly mysterious persona are highlights that build up the enigma that is Yeat. The rapper broke through in 2021 when his song 'Gët Busy' began appearing in TikTok videos. The track became so ubiquitous that it caught the attention of heavyweight rappers, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and many more. As his fame skyrocketed, so did the mania surrounding the artist's cult-like following, which led to the shutdown of a show in Los Angeles at The Roxy.

Yeat was born Noah Smith in 2000. He began releasing music around 2015, taking notes from Young Thug's melodic strangeness and the inventive production styles of rappers who were rising to prominence as he grew up. He started out using the moniker Lil Yeat, but shortened it to Yeat in 2018. That year, he released his first mixtape, Deep Blue Strips. He went on to release the mixtapes Alivë and 4L, and the Trëndi EP, before the release of his first proper studio album, Up 2 Më, in September 2021, followed by a second studio LP, 2 Alivë, in early 2022.

Last year, Yeat was tapped by Drake to collaborate on the record 'IDGAF,' featured on Drake's album For All The Dogs. The song debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #1 on the Billboard Global 200. Yeat's LYFESTYLE reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart selling 89K equivalent album units, marking Yeat's fourth entry into the Top 10 in only two years.

To date, Yeat has had seven albums debut within the Top 10: Lyfë (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (No. 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), 2093 (No. 2 in 2024), LYFESTYLE (No. 1 in 2024), DANGEROUS SUMMER (No. 9 in 2025), and ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) (No. 5 in 2026).

Photo Credit: Alex Edep



Photo Credit: Alex Edep

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