Yardbird Suite Announces December Lineup

December marks the final month of 2022 and a year of virtual and in person success for Edmonton's premier jazz venue, established in 1957. The Holiday Season features the Suite's signature Tuesday Jams, a 100th birthday salute to Big Miller, the return of Ernesto Cervini, the Littlebirds, and more.

"Thank you Edmonton, for all your support during our pandemic virtual shows and our live in person shows this year including our 65th Celebration," says Executive Director Todd Crawshaw. "We look forward to seeing you over the Holidays and again in January of 2023 for more great live music."

Curated by Edmonton musicians Nicolás Arnáez, Dave Babcock, Julie King, Mboya Nicholson, Holly Sangster, Lisi Sommer, Rodrigo Sosa. Tickets for in person and online shows, including memberships, are available on the Yardbird Suite website www.yardbirdsuite.com

Friday, December 2

Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop





Joel Frahm, tenor saxophone

Adrean Farrugia, piano

Dan Loomis, bass

Ernesto Cervini, drums

Tara Davidson, alto saxophone

William Carn, trombone



$35



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Innovative and electrifying, Toronto jazz drummer Ernesto Cervini has energy to burn, whether radiating it from behind his kit or working on any number of musical and educational projects. With his sextet JUNO Award winning sextet, Turboprop, Cervini flexes his arranging muscles, creating a vast landscape of musical textures, and moods on which these monster musicians can play.

Saturday, December 3

Brenan Brothers





Jim Brenan, tenor saxophone

Craig Brenan, trombone

Rubim De Toledo, bass

Jamie Copper, drums

Stefan Kijek, piano



$25



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Throughout their varied careers Jim and Craig have always returned to their first passion, playing as a quintet. Their instinctive rapport and familial ability to sound as one musician verges on the uncanny. With a shared love of jazz music from the 60's and 70's, Craig and Jim present music from the Jazz Crusaders Catalogue in all its swinging groovy boogaloo glory.

Tuesday, December 6

Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jacob Do





Jacob Do, tenor sax

Josh Krushel, piano

Sean Croal, bass

Dave Laing, drums



$10



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Jacob Do is an up-and-coming saxophonist, composer, and educator based in Montreal, Quebec.

Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10

Big Miller 100th Birthday Celebration

featuring Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra

with Mallory Chipman



Dave Babcock, alto & tenor saxophone, vocals

Mallory Chipman, vocals

Jeremiah McDade, alto & tenor saxophone

Dan Davis, baritone saxophone

Sergio Rodriguez, trumpet

Bob Tildesley, trumpet

Audrey Ochoa, trombone

Brett Hansen, guitar

Chris Andrew, piano

Rubim de Toledo, bass

Jamie Cooper, drums



$40



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Singer, trombonist and Edmonton jazz legend Clarence 'Big' Miller was born on December 18, 1922 and would have been 100 years old this year. On December 9th and 10th Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra, along with vocalist Mallory Chipman have the honour of celebrating Big's remarkable life and musical legacy with a special centennial performance of songs he recorded, or was associated with during his career.

Jazz fans who heard Big Miller sing back in the day know how lucky they were and every Edmonton musician past and present owe him a debt of gratitude. The weekend's musical celebration promises to be a swinging, joyful affair, just how Big would want it. It's all part of the living tradition that jazz is and will give musicians and audiences alike the opportunity to celebrate the greatness that was Clarence 'Big' Miller. Happy 100th Big.

Sunday December 11

Littlebirds





BIG BAND

Kian Merkosky, Alto saxophone

Michelle Makila, Alto saxophone

Shaan Graham, Tenor saxophone

Aidan Antoniuk, Tenor saxophone

Caleb Hunt, Bari saxophone

Ntibem Mencha Fonji, Trumpet

Samuel Heintzman, Trumpet

Anna Heintzman, Trumpet

Brett Merkosky, Trombone

Tori Greenan, Trombone

Jonah Collins, Trombone

June Ulloa Neilson, Piano

Ryan Simmons, Guitar

Lucas Bissonnette, Bass

Anthony Flanagan, Drums



COMBO

Shaan Graham, Tenor saxophone

Caleb Hunt, Bari saxophone

Samuel Heintzman, Trumpet

June Ulloa Neilson, Piano

Lucas Bissonnette, Bass

Jack Warry, Drums



DIRECTOR

Joel Gray



$15



Doors 6:30pm

Music 7pm



The Littlebirds are Edmonton's premier youth jazz ensembles. This concert will feature a set by the jazz combo, performing classic jazz standards showcasing their ensemble skills and improvising. The second set will feature the big band performing music spanning the decades, from Ellington's Koko and Black and Tan Fantasy to Weather Report's Birdland.

Tuesday December 13

Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jon Guenter



Jon Guenter, drums

Brett Hansen, guitar

Aretha Tillotson, bass



$10



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Edmonton-based drummer and composer Jon Guenter is exploring musical expression rooted in personal experiences. Since completing his undergraduate studies in 2019, Jon has been busy writing for his trio/quartet, while continuing studies on the drums.

Friday December 16

Chelsea McBride Group



Chelsea McBride, tenor sax

Stephanie Urquhart, piano

Elissa Morres, trumpet

Connor Walsh, bass

Joel Jeschke, drums



$20



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm



Chelsea McBride returns to Edmonton with an all-star local cast of musicians to play a mix of holiday favourites and original material. Driven by an endless need to express herself creatively, Chelsea McBride is a NYC-based Canadian jazz musician making herself a mainstay on the North American jazz market. She has previously released three albums with her small group, Chelsea and the Cityscape, and three albums with her 19 piece large ensemble, Chelsea McBride's Socialist Night School.

Saturday December 17

The Joel Jeschke Quartet



Brett Hansen, guitar

Brendan McGrath, piano/rhodes

Aretha Tillotson, bass

Joel Jeschke, drums



$15



Doors 7pm

Music 8pm