Yardbird Suite Announces December Lineup
Curated by Edmonton musicians Nicolás Arnáez, Dave Babcock, Julie King, Mboya Nicholson, Holly Sangster, Lisi Sommer, Rodrigo Sosa.
December marks the final month of 2022 and a year of virtual and in person success for Edmonton's premier jazz venue, established in 1957. The Holiday Season features the Suite's signature Tuesday Jams, a 100th birthday salute to Big Miller, the return of Ernesto Cervini, the Littlebirds, and more.
"Thank you Edmonton, for all your support during our pandemic virtual shows and our live in person shows this year including our 65th Celebration," says Executive Director Todd Crawshaw. "We look forward to seeing you over the Holidays and again in January of 2023 for more great live music."
Friday, December 2
Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop
Joel Frahm, tenor saxophone
Adrean Farrugia, piano
Dan Loomis, bass
Ernesto Cervini, drums
Tara Davidson, alto saxophone
William Carn, trombone
$35
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Innovative and electrifying, Toronto jazz drummer Ernesto Cervini has energy to burn, whether radiating it from behind his kit or working on any number of musical and educational projects. With his sextet JUNO Award winning sextet, Turboprop, Cervini flexes his arranging muscles, creating a vast landscape of musical textures, and moods on which these monster musicians can play.
Saturday, December 3
Brenan Brothers
Jim Brenan, tenor saxophone
Craig Brenan, trombone
Rubim De Toledo, bass
Jamie Copper, drums
Stefan Kijek, piano
$25
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Throughout their varied careers Jim and Craig have always returned to their first passion, playing as a quintet. Their instinctive rapport and familial ability to sound as one musician verges on the uncanny. With a shared love of jazz music from the 60's and 70's, Craig and Jim present music from the Jazz Crusaders Catalogue in all its swinging groovy boogaloo glory.
Tuesday, December 6
Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jacob Do
Jacob Do, tenor sax
Josh Krushel, piano
Sean Croal, bass
Dave Laing, drums
$10
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Jacob Do is an up-and-coming saxophonist, composer, and educator based in Montreal, Quebec.
Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10
Big Miller 100th Birthday Celebration
featuring Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra
with Mallory Chipman
Dave Babcock, alto & tenor saxophone, vocals
Mallory Chipman, vocals
Jeremiah McDade, alto & tenor saxophone
Dan Davis, baritone saxophone
Sergio Rodriguez, trumpet
Bob Tildesley, trumpet
Audrey Ochoa, trombone
Brett Hansen, guitar
Chris Andrew, piano
Rubim de Toledo, bass
Jamie Cooper, drums
$40
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Singer, trombonist and Edmonton jazz legend Clarence 'Big' Miller was born on December 18, 1922 and would have been 100 years old this year. On December 9th and 10th Dave Babcock and his Jump Orchestra, along with vocalist Mallory Chipman have the honour of celebrating Big's remarkable life and musical legacy with a special centennial performance of songs he recorded, or was associated with during his career.
Jazz fans who heard Big Miller sing back in the day know how lucky they were and every Edmonton musician past and present owe him a debt of gratitude. The weekend's musical celebration promises to be a swinging, joyful affair, just how Big would want it. It's all part of the living tradition that jazz is and will give musicians and audiences alike the opportunity to celebrate the greatness that was Clarence 'Big' Miller. Happy 100th Big.
Sunday December 11
Littlebirds
BIG BAND
Kian Merkosky, Alto saxophone
Michelle Makila, Alto saxophone
Shaan Graham, Tenor saxophone
Aidan Antoniuk, Tenor saxophone
Caleb Hunt, Bari saxophone
Ntibem Mencha Fonji, Trumpet
Samuel Heintzman, Trumpet
Anna Heintzman, Trumpet
Brett Merkosky, Trombone
Tori Greenan, Trombone
Jonah Collins, Trombone
June Ulloa Neilson, Piano
Ryan Simmons, Guitar
Lucas Bissonnette, Bass
Anthony Flanagan, Drums
COMBO
Shaan Graham, Tenor saxophone
Caleb Hunt, Bari saxophone
Samuel Heintzman, Trumpet
June Ulloa Neilson, Piano
Lucas Bissonnette, Bass
Jack Warry, Drums
DIRECTOR
Joel Gray
$15
Doors 6:30pm
Music 7pm
The Littlebirds are Edmonton's premier youth jazz ensembles. This concert will feature a set by the jazz combo, performing classic jazz standards showcasing their ensemble skills and improvising. The second set will feature the big band performing music spanning the decades, from Ellington's Koko and Black and Tan Fantasy to Weather Report's Birdland.
Tuesday December 13
Tuesday Jam Hosted by Jon Guenter
Jon Guenter, drums
Brett Hansen, guitar
Aretha Tillotson, bass
$10
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Edmonton-based drummer and composer Jon Guenter is exploring musical expression rooted in personal experiences. Since completing his undergraduate studies in 2019, Jon has been busy writing for his trio/quartet, while continuing studies on the drums.
Friday December 16
Chelsea McBride Group
Chelsea McBride, tenor sax
Stephanie Urquhart, piano
Elissa Morres, trumpet
Connor Walsh, bass
Joel Jeschke, drums
$20
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
Chelsea McBride returns to Edmonton with an all-star local cast of musicians to play a mix of holiday favourites and original material. Driven by an endless need to express herself creatively, Chelsea McBride is a NYC-based Canadian jazz musician making herself a mainstay on the North American jazz market. She has previously released three albums with her small group, Chelsea and the Cityscape, and three albums with her 19 piece large ensemble, Chelsea McBride's Socialist Night School.
Saturday December 17
The Joel Jeschke Quartet
Brett Hansen, guitar
Brendan McGrath, piano/rhodes
Aretha Tillotson, bass
Joel Jeschke, drums
$15
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
