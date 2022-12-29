Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TV's 29th Annual Las Vegas Countdown To 2023

Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TV's 29th Annual Las Vegas Countdown To 2023

They will be performing on KLAS-TV on Saturday, December 31st with coverage from 8:58 PM to 12:35 AM PST. 

Dec. 29, 2022  

Yachtley Crew, "The Titans Of Soft Rock" will be performing on the upcoming KLAS-TV 29th Annual "Las Vegas Countdown To 2023," a live New Year's Eve special on Saturday, December 31st with coverage from 8:58 PM to 12:35 AM PST.

The Emmy Award winning special program will be syndicated and air across 14 Nexstar markets (including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno and Honolulu amongst others) and counting down to midnight across all four times zones.

Yachtley Crew's New Year's Eve performance will be direct from The Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, where they continue to wow crowds with a set of monthly performances this weekend and in February, 2023. Yachtley has spent the past few years selling out shows across the U.S., performing online during covid, and gathering a fan base of "Crewpies" that is unsurpassed.

The band recently signed to Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records and will release a new album in 2023. NOW on NYE they will be sharing their LIVE performance nationwide and bringing even more "Crewpies" onboard for an incredible celebration.

WATCH YACHTLEY CREW ON THE 29TH ANNUAL "LAS VEGAS COUNTDOWN TO 2023"

Las Vegas, NV 8newsnow.com @8NewsNow

KTLA CW Los Angeles, CA ktla.com @ktla

KTLA KRON MY San Francisco, CA Kron4.com @kron4news

KWGN CW Denver, CO kdvr.com @KDVR

KTXL FOX Sacramento, CA fox40.com @FOX40 KOIN

CBS Portland, OR koin.com @KOINNews

KSWB FOX San Diego, CA fox5sandiego.com @fox5sandiego

KUCW CW Salt Lake City, UT abc4.com @abc4utah

KRQE FOX Albuquerque, NM krqe.com @krqe

KGPE CBS Fresno, CA yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 KHII MY Honolulu, HI khon2.com

KHONnews KXRM FOX Colorado Springs, CO fox21news.com

KGET CW Bakersfield, CA kget.com @KGETnews

KFQX FOX Grand Junction, CO westernslopenow.com




