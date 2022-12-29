Yachtley Crew To Perform on The KLAS & KTLA TV's 29th Annual Las Vegas Countdown To 2023
They will be performing on KLAS-TV on Saturday, December 31st with coverage from 8:58 PM to 12:35 AM PST.
Yachtley Crew, "The Titans Of Soft Rock" will be performing on the upcoming KLAS-TV 29th Annual "Las Vegas Countdown To 2023," a live New Year's Eve special on Saturday, December 31st with coverage from 8:58 PM to 12:35 AM PST.
The Emmy Award winning special program will be syndicated and air across 14 Nexstar markets (including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno and Honolulu amongst others) and counting down to midnight across all four times zones.
Yachtley Crew's New Year's Eve performance will be direct from The Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, where they continue to wow crowds with a set of monthly performances this weekend and in February, 2023. Yachtley has spent the past few years selling out shows across the U.S., performing online during covid, and gathering a fan base of "Crewpies" that is unsurpassed.
The band recently signed to Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records and will release a new album in 2023. NOW on NYE they will be sharing their LIVE performance nationwide and bringing even more "Crewpies" onboard for an incredible celebration.
WATCH YACHTLEY CREW ON THE 29TH ANNUAL "LAS VEGAS COUNTDOWN TO 2023"
Las Vegas, NV 8newsnow.com @8NewsNow
KTLA CW Los Angeles, CA ktla.com @ktla
KTLA KRON MY San Francisco, CA Kron4.com @kron4news
KWGN CW Denver, CO kdvr.com @KDVR
KTXL FOX Sacramento, CA fox40.com @FOX40 KOIN
CBS Portland, OR koin.com @KOINNews
KSWB FOX San Diego, CA fox5sandiego.com @fox5sandiego
KUCW CW Salt Lake City, UT abc4.com @abc4utah
KRQE FOX Albuquerque, NM krqe.com @krqe
KGPE CBS Fresno, CA yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 KHII MY Honolulu, HI khon2.com
KHONnews KXRM FOX Colorado Springs, CO fox21news.com
KGET CW Bakersfield, CA kget.com @KGETnews
KFQX FOX Grand Junction, CO westernslopenow.com
December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022
