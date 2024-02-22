Yachtley Crew Announce 'Full Steam Ahead Tour' In Support Of Their Debut EP 'Seas The Day'

Yachtley Crew are the seven-piece So Cal band who burst onto the club scene in 2017 selling out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze. The band set sail on their “Full Steam Ahead Tour” which kicked off in Indio, CA on February 3rd at Fantasy Springs in support of their debut EP Seas The Day via Jimmy Buffett's Mailboat Records.

Seas the Day was produced and mixed by Grammy award winning Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and features the band's first original song “S*x on the Beach,” accompanied by a video with a guest appearance by the Access Hollywood & iHeart host, Mario Lopez.

The video was directed by Myles Erfurth (Dead Sara, Ice Nine Kills, Twiztid). Yachtley Crew is managed by longtime industry icon Andy Gould (Rob Zombie, Pantera, Lionel Richie, Guns N' Roses) and represented by Jim Lenz at TKO.

“Seas the Day is a love letter to the fans who have made this all possible, and a dream come true to be on the Mailboat Records roster, alongside their incredible artists.”

Adds Chris Lord-Alge: “Yachtley Crew brought new life to the songs we all know so well. The energy and enthusiasm in making the first EP was fantastic! There will be more to come and I have no doubt Yachtley Crew will be full steam ahead of its time conquering the globe!”

The band has also reunited with Chris Lord Alge for a follow up 6 song EP which they are currently in the studio recording.

The nautical-suited and captain's-hat-clad Yachtley Crew (also known as “The Titans of Soft Rock”), includes lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).

For those uninitiated, Yacht Rock encapsulates the revival of soft rock and Top 40 hits from the late ‘70s to the early ‘80s, which has become a nation wide phenomenon, inspiring fans to dress the part and sing along. Other songs on Seas the Day include fan favorites such as Boz Scaggs' “Lido Shuffle,” Ace's “How Long,” Robbie Dupree's “Steal Away,” the Bee Gees' “How Deep Is Your Love” and all-time Yacht Rock pioneer Christopher Cross' “Ride Like the Wind.” Other songs in the band's set include Toto's “Africa,” Looking Glass' “Brandy” and Rupert Holmes' “Escape (The Piña Colada Song).”

Yachtley Crew have appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, have helped ring in the New Year on KLAS and KTLA's “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” (the exclusive, Emmy-winning special syndicated program that reached reaches more than 16.5 million U.S. TV households), performed on countless morning television and radio shows throughout the country, have been featured on Fox News nationally and performed on SiriusXM's Yacht Rock Radio “Yacht Rock 311” show as the first ever Yacht Rock band to perform live at the station. They have also performed at a cadre of charity and special events throughout the years including Mario Lopez Golf Classic Tournament in support of the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

YACHTLEY CREW 2024 FULL STEAM AHEAD TOUR

3/14/24: Uptown Theatre – Napa, CA

3/15/24: Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA

3/16/24: Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA

3/29/24: Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA

3/30/24: Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA

4/10/24: Palace Theatre – Greensburg, PA

4/11/24: Electric City – Buffalo, NY

4/12/24: Madison Theatre at Molloy University – Rockville Centre, NY

4/13/24: Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

4/26/24: Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

4/27/24: Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

5/03/24: The Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

5/04/24: The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

5/10/24: KAOS At The Palms Casino – Las Vegas, NV

5/11/24: KAOS At The Palms Casino – Las Vegas, NV

5/17/24: Lake Skinner Recreation Area – Winchester, CA