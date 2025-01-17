YOLA Releases 'My Way' EP, Sets 'Sovereign Soul' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yola has released her highly anticipated new EP My Way, released via S Curve Records. Drawing influence from progressive R&B, classic funk and soulful pop, it marks a new era for the six-time GRAMMY-nominated artist.

The artist also announced her Sovereign Soul Tour, which will see Yola perform across the USA, beginning on May 10 in Denver, with performances in Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, DC, New York, and more - full dates and details below. General Onsale will begin Friday, January 24, and fan pre-sales ahead.

Lead single “Temporary” is a hypnotizing disco, rare groove gem, with Yola delivering a sparkling vocal (which would make Donna Summer and Minnie Riperton proud) all while cheekily putting no-good men in their place.

My Way was produced by Yola, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Chris Brown, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Sia), and producer Zach Skelton (Lil Nas X, John Legend, Paul McCartney) and marks a new direction, and moment of creative agency.

“My Way is not about creative dictatorship.” Yola states, sharing, “It's about being free to do what the songs need, because I don't need to guide people towards allowing me agency, free of any restriction so I can tell my story more fully than ever before. This is me at my most musically free, and maybe a little nostalgic.”

The new EP My Way intentionally titled as a nod to her unique genre-fluid ethos, draws from a range of Yola’s influences that include progressive R&B, 70-80’s soulful pop, 90’s R&B and neo soul, as well as the cornerstone influence of the UK broken beats scene, from which Yola emerged, performing with Bugz In The Attic in the mid 2000’s. Broken Beat, Bruk or The West London sound, was a dance music movement whose pioneers included IG Culture, Phil Asher, 4Hero, Gilles Peterson, and collective Bugz in the Attic, whose members included Orin Walters (Afronaut), Paul Dolby (Seiji), Kaidi Tatham, Daz-I-Kue, Alex Phountzi (Neon Phusion), Cliff Scott, Mark Force, and Matt Lord, plus Hannah Vasanth, who Yola collaborated with on her critically acclaimed album, Stand For Myself.

The EP opens with the blazing anthem “Future Enemies,” praised by FLOOD for its “disco madness of the highest order” and the rattling sensual track “Symphony” which the New York Times called “funky, upbeat celebration of sensuality.” Its luscious horn melodies and staccato vocals call back to the funk glory days of Parliament-Funkadelic and Earth, Wind and Fire.



The title track, “My Way,” is a middle finger to those who tried to control YOLA’s artistry through industry mind games. “I think you know there’s nothing I could say, so we’re gonna do this my way”, she grits through her teeth on the chorus.



The EP closes with perhaps its most definitive song, “Ready.” Inspired by the UK’s Broken Beat scene that YOLA holds so dearly, it is also a response to the anti-immigration sentiment, and specifically the story of the so called Windrush generation. From 1948 through 1971, thousands of Caribbean immigrants (including Yola’s mother), were encouraged to embark to the UK to help rebuild the post-war country and have since been met with racism and oppression.



“I remember being told to go back to where I came from when I was a kid and at the time that felt offensive because I was born in the uk, I was where I came from,” Yola stated, adding “They meant that I should go for the first time to the place where either of my parents were born. In hindsight that was a great idea, in fact it’s an even better idea if they can in turn tell the Brits to leave where TF I was going. You want me gone from the uk? Feel free to buy me a ticket to Accra in December or Bridgetown in August!”



My Way is yet another showcase of Yola powerhouse vocals which have been praised by media and fans (Elton John, Chaka Khan, Joni Mitchell included) as singular and the best of her generation. Through dexterous full voice and her subtle soulful delivery, Yola explores themes including relationship boundaries, creative autonomy, finding agency and navigating the experience of a white centering in the music industry.



She is also a true multi-hyphan, something she attributes to her Gha ancestry, ““The Ga tribe of Ghana are known for being some of the artsiest people of West Africa. Another Ga person is Idris Elba”- she says. Exploring acting in recent years Yola reached a whole new audience portraying Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama, ELVIS, which earned her a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture, and recently she made her Broadway debut as Persephone in Hadestown. Through whatever medium Yola chooses to share her gifts, she remains an unstoppable force, and remains one of the most exciting and dynamic artists in music today.

THE SOVEREIGN SOUL TOUR DATES

May 10 Sat - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 15 Thu - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 16 Fri - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

May 24 Sat - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 25 Sun - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Jun 4 Wed - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Jun 5 Thu - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Jun 6 Fri - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Jun 20 Fri - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Jun 21 Sat - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Comments