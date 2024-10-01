YOASOBI Unveil New song 'Monotone;' Embarking on Largest Asia Tour This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



J-pop sensations YOASOBI unveil a new song, “Monotone” —their first-ever theme for a full-length anime movie, Fureru. The duo, known for turning novels into music, took inspiration from the novel Fureru no Zenya. It was written by Mari Okada, who also wrote the screenplay for the film. The release of “Monotone” also celebrates YOASOBI’s 5th anniversary.

The duo will embark on their largest Asia arena tour to date this winter—also the largest arena tour by a Japanese artist ever. They will play fourteen shows across seven cities, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei, Shanghai, Singapore, and Jakarta, in addition to previously announced shows at Kyosera Dome in Osaka, and Tokyo Dome.

YOASOBI made a successful journey back to the states this summer, with a landmark performance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They also played Chicago’s beloved Lollapalooza music festival. These performances followed their Coachella debut and sold-out in Los Angeles and San Francisco earlier in the year.

Global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The duo also recently released their third English language EP E-SIDE 3 which includes eight newly recorded songs; listen/share HERE.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career.

Photo credit: Kato Shumpei

