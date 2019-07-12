YN Billy Releases New Mixtape REDVILLE

Buzzing Atlanta rapper YN Billy released his brand new mixtape, Redville, today. Inciting fan anticipation over the past year with potent visuals, YN Billy preceded the project's arrival with a pair of brash bangers-"O Man" and "Red Rag." Earmilk described the latter as "a strong showing for YN Billy's budding career" and went on to praise him as "a deadly new artist on the hip-hop scene that we're really excited for this summer." Check out what YN Billy had to say about Redville in an exclusive interview with RESPECT Magazine HERE.

Redville's 10 tracks thread together a confessional cinematic narrative of urban decay while YN Billy translates trap intensity into dynamic street stories. Production on the project was handled by Miguel Da Plug and Digital NAS. Ominous bass throbs under rapid-fire bars on "Intro" as he proclaims, "Mama, look I'm the golden son...the chosen one." He lives up to this declaration on tracks like "Facts" and "Wrist" where airtight rhymes converge between bulletproof hooks. Check out the full tracklisting below and the new project as YN Billy welcomes listeners to Redville-and the future of trap-now.

REDVILLE TRACKLIST:

Intro O Man Facts Burnt Out Sneaky Shoota Red Rag Drugs Nascar Wrist Outro

Prior to settling in Georgia's Gwinnett County, YN Billy moved from his birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica to Canada and Barbados. Once in Atlanta, he captured the spirit of the city's sound and added his own twist on early breakout singles such as "Toaster" and "Bud." Putting up numbers on SoundCloud and YouTube, YN has garnered looks from ELEVATOR,WorldStarHipHop and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You