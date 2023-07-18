YES Announce Their Next U.S. Tour 'Classic Tales Of Yes' For This September

Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA.

Look for the tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).

See below for the full list of tour dates, which will go on sale July 21. Go to www.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

Looking forward to the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, STEVE HOWE said: “We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career.”

“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” added GEOFF DOWNES.

The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia.

Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area. His work—which also appears on the cover of MIRROR TO THE SKY—has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.

“Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates

DATE LOCATION VENUE Thursday, September 21 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Friday, September 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Sunday, September 24 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall Monday, September 25 Portland, ME State Theatre Wednesday, September 27 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium Thursday, September 28 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre Saturday, September 30 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre Sunday, October 1 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC Tuesday, October 3 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor Wednesday, October 4 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center Friday, October 6 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall Sunday, October 8 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater Tuesday, October 10 Orlando, FL Steinmetz Hall Saturday, October 11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall Friday, October 13 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre Monday, October 16 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center Tuesday, October 17 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center Thursday, October 19 Warren, MI Andiamo Showroom Friday, October 20 Cleveland, OH Temple Live Sunday, October 22 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre Monday, October 23 St. Louis, MO The Factory Thursday, October 26 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Saturday, October 28 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall At Eccles Theater Monday, October 30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Tuesday, October 31 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Friday, November 3 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia Saturday, November 4 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros.