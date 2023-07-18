YES Announce Their Next U.S. Tour 'Classic Tales Of Yes' For This September

Tickets for all tour dates will go on sale July 21.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA. 

Look for the tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).

See below for the full list of tour dates, which will go on sale July 21. Go to www.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

Looking forward to the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, STEVE HOWE said: “We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career.”

“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” added GEOFF DOWNES.

The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia.

Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area. His work—which also appears on the cover of MIRROR TO THE SKY—has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide. 

“Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Thursday, September 21

Bethlehem, PA

Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, September 22

Philadelphia, PA

The Met

Sunday, September 24

New Haven, CT

College Street Music Hall

Monday, September 25

Portland, ME

State Theatre

Wednesday, September 27

Lynn, MA

Lynn Auditorium

Thursday, September 28

Westbury, NY

NYCB Theatre

Saturday, September 30

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre

Sunday, October 1

Englewood, NJ

Bergen PAC

Tuesday, October 3

Oxon Hill, MD

MGM National Harbor

Wednesday, October 4

Greensboro, NC

Steven Tanger Center

Friday, October 6

Charleston, SC

Charleston Music Hall

Sunday, October 8

Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Tuesday, October 10

Orlando, FL

Steinmetz Hall

Saturday, October 11

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Friday, October 13

Mobile, AL

Saenger Theatre

Monday, October 16

Cincinnati, OH

Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tuesday, October 17

Nashville, IN

Brown County Music Center

Thursday, October 19

Warren, MI

Andiamo Showroom

Friday, October 20

Cleveland, OH

Temple Live

Sunday, October 22

Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre

Monday, October 23

St. Louis, MO

The Factory

Thursday, October 26

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 28

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

Monday, October 30

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Tuesday, October 31

Napa, CA

Blue Note Napa

Friday, November 3

El Cajon, CA

The Magnolia

Saturday, November 4

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros. 



