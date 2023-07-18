YES Announce Their Next U.S. Tour 'Classic Tales Of Yes' For This September

Tickets for all tour dates will go on sale July 21.
Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today (July 17) announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA.
Look for the tour—which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music—to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).
See below for the full list of tour dates, which will go on sale July 21. Go to www.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.
Looking forward to the “Classic Tales of Yes” tour, STEVE HOWE said: “We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career.”
“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” added GEOFF DOWNES.
The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia.
Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area. His work—which also appears on the cover of MIRROR TO THE SKY—has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.
Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros.
Videos
