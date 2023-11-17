Xskarma Releases AI-Infused Trip Hop Track 'Unnatural Selection'

Producer xskarma is back with his latest single, "Unnatural Selection," out now across streaming platforms. The track is a take on the dangers of mass integration of Artificial Intelligence in everyday life.

It plays with infectious drum beats and synths in a downtempo, electronica soundscape. The lyrics are sung by AI vocal engines in various different inflections and were written by ChatGPT. They describe the "horribly wrong" consequences of a world led by super cognisant machines. It is a call to action, albeit a danceable one.

Based in Bristol, xskarma is perhaps the most qualified artist to portray this message. With a background as an IT entrepreneur, with two successful startups, he had an active hand in the creation of VR and music streaming. He also co-founded Europe's first music streaming service with Peter Gabriel. His musical work has spanned ten EPs and one album since 2020, incorporating his live drumming with the digital playground of electronica. The track draws on triphop influences. Listeners of Portishead, Massive Attack, Zero 7, and Lamb will gravitate towards xskarma's releases.

"Unnatural Selection" was born from a live drum groove, much like many of xskarma's other tracks. He added the "crunchy lilt and wavy, filtered feel" as an homage to his triphop roots. However, little else is conventional about the production.

"All the vocals are synthesized," he shares. "It features an emulation of the sound of Hal out of 2001 a Space Odyssey, and then I used Synthesizer V to sing the Chorus vocal. The core hook of 'AI is a ticking time bomb' came straight from ChatGPT, and as such this is a chilling warning voiced by ChatGPT itself."

The funk-inspired beats of xskarma, when married with the eeriness of AI, make for a sound that is simultaneously retro and futuristic. It is in this uncharted territory where his production truly shines, singular and profound.