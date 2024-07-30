X Releases 'Ruby Church' Track From Final Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Punk rock band X has released the opening track "Ruby Church" from their new album, out Friday.

The song is a powerful testament to resilience and joy, encapsulated in the line, "you stood your ground / with a smile on your face.” Exene Cervenka describes “Ruby Church” as one of her favorite songs to sing on this recording, likening it to a foreign film from the 60s starring Anna Magnani, enveloped in deep red stained-glass light. John Doe, who penned the lyrics, envisions “Ruby Church” as ‘a jeweled sanctuary where the hero protects and inspires the people around him with a gift of joy. The lyrics were written shortly after our beloved friend Paul Rubens passed. He had a super power to laugh his crazy laugh, give a knowing smirk and bring everyone along."

Achieving greatness is impressive, but maintaining it for nearly half a century is truly remarkable. For forty-seven years, X has embodied excellence, establishing themselves as one of America’s most innovative and intricate punk bands. From their groundbreaking debut in 1980 to their latest, "Alphabetland," in 2020, X has consistently been a formidable presence. Now, the final chapter is upon us. Prepare to experience the culmination of an extraordinary journey as X releases their ninth and final studio album, "Smoke & Fiction," produced by Rob Schnapf (known for his work with Beck and Foo Fighters), set for release on August 2, 2024, through Fat Possum Records.

X ~ The End is Near ~ Smoke & Fiction Tour:

7/30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up - SOLD OUT

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Amoeba Records (in-store appearance)



8/19 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

8/20 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theatre

8/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

8/23 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

8/25 - Portland, OR - The Aladdin

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

8/30 - Denver, CO - The Summit

9/01 - Albuquerque, NM - The El Rey



9/22 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

9/23 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9/25 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

9/26 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

9/28 - Falls Church, CA - The State Theatre

10/1 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue, Theatre

10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theater

10/3 - New York, NY - Town Hall



10/18 - Austin, TX - The Paramount

10/19 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Live

10/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/24 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

10/25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10/27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

10/30 - Columbia, SC - The Senate



More dates TBA

About X:

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X’s first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records; Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years. In August of 2024 X will release their ninth and final album, Smoke & Fiction.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Trejo



Comments