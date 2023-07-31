X JAPAN's New Single 'Angel' Debuts at #1

“Angel” marks the first new single from the legendary band in eight years.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

The new single “Angel” from Japanese rock icons X Japan, debuted #1 across five charts, #2 on two more and top twenty on many others. “Angel” marks the first new single from the legendary band in eight years.

With music and lyrics by X Japan leader, composer, drummer, and pianist YOSHIKI, “Angel” is one of the band’s most personal and emotional ballads to date. 

The song charted #1 on Japan Rock Chart and Japan All Genres Chart, Macao All Genres Chart, Norway Rock Chart, and Taiwan All Genres Chart; #2 on Hong Kong All Genres Chart, and Netherlands Rock Chart; #3 on France Rock Chart, and Rock Charts in Mexico (#8), Germany (#13), UK (#14), Italy (#16), and US (#77) respectively.

X Japan has achieved legendary status among rock fans worldwide, making a buzz at Coachella, headlining major venues such as Wembley Arena and Madison Square Garden and selling out Japan’s 55,000 seat Tokyo Dome a record 18 times. They have sold more than 30 million albums, singles and videos combined.

Listen to the new single here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

