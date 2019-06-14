X-FACTOR UK Alum J-Sol Bares All In New Single 'Bullet In My Heart'

One of R&B's most promising acts, J-Sol has announced the release of his new heartfelt record, "Bullet In My Heart". The live version of the song has already received over 6,000,000 views alone on YouTube and 20,000,000 on Facebook. With his breathtaking voice, J-Sol addresses mental health and the loss of his mother to Cancer in his forthcoming single. Written by J-Sol, produced by AC Burrell (Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, 2Chainz) and recorded at Grammy Award winner Diane Warren's studio, "Bullet In My Heart" will be available on all streaming platforms June 14, 2019.

It was a whirlwind of a year for the London bred soul singer. As of last year, his music has garnered over 10,000,000 streams on Spotify and generated 15,000,000 views on YouTube. However, he would trade it all if it meant he could share these moments with the one person who meant the most to him - his mother.

"Every year 40,000 children alone suffer the loss of a parent," says J-Sol. "I'm blessed to be able to be the vessel to talk about the impact and trauma that grieving has on ones mental health. Its hard and losing a parent isn't something a lot of people feel comfortable talking about."

Coached by Louis Tomilson of One Direction on Series 15, J-Sol performed the song and moved the audience to tears. With lyrics like, "Every morning I get up, I wake up with a broken heart, can somebody help me," behind a powerful Gospel choir, listeners connect to the angst and pain in his pleading voice. It's a brave step in a process he believes is therapeutic for his recovery.

"I wrote 'Bullet In My Heart' on my bedroom floor in May 2015 after my mum's funeral," recalls J-Sol. "Till today it's the fastest song I've written. The song wasn't ever meant to be released. In fact, I had zero plans of anyone ever hearing it. It was a private letter from myself to my mum. But I guess life had other plans."

Life's plans are only beginning to unfold for J-Sol. The artist plans to release an EP towards the end of the summer with collaborations from Conor Maynard, Mila J, Mishon and Anth Melo. In support of the EP, J-Sol will headline another show in November and will be performing at Roundhouse's "Music For Mental Health" founded by Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks.

"Bullet In My Heart' has touched many lives and comforted many people grieving," states J-Sol. "As an artist that is the biggest reward/compliment anyone could ever ask."

Listen to the exclusive premiere of "Bullet In My Heart" on Broadway World here: https://open.spotify.com/track/2Z7r8Umc3MapUGkyXG9Kje?si=0N5AQQnOT_qclsNnbxVFUQ





