X Announces Annual X-MAS Holiday Tour Dates

The iconic punk rock band, X, are re-zooming their annual Holiday tour plans. Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are hitting the West Coast for X-Mas '22, their annual holiday tour with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles before finishing up on December 20 in San Diego.

Los Straitjackets will join X on all shows and our long time friends The Avengers will join X and LSJ in Los Angeles! Tickets for X-Mas '22 will be on sale October 7th with a pre-sale beginning Oct 5th (use code: X2022 ).

X just wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic hits fans know and love from the bands 45 year career.

X-Mas '22 Holiday Tour

December 8 - The Neptune, Seattle, WA

December 9 - Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

December 12 - Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

December 13 - Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

December 15 - The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

December 16- The Orpheum, Los Angeles, CA

December 19 - Belly Up, Solana Beach, CA

December 20 - Belly Up, Solana Beach, CA

Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993.

Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

The band continues to tour with the original line-up fully intact. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th year anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem.

In 2019 X reissued and remastered their first four classic albums via their collaboration with Fat Possum Records. Los Angeles (1980), Wild Gift (1981), Under The Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983). In 2020, X celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Los Angeles and celebrated with a surprise release of Alphabetland, their first new studio album, featuring the original line-up, in 35 years.