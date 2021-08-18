Written By Wolves Release Epic Love Song & Music Video 'Forever & Always'

New Zealand's highest streaming rock band, Written By Wolves, have premiered their epic love song and music video, "Forever & Always" feat. Becks. Stream it here: https://smarturl.it/wolvesforeverr.

"Forever & Always" addresses the question, "No matter what you are going through, no matter what is happening, if the world was about to end, who would you want to be with?" according to frontman Michael Murphy. He continues, "This is made extra special for me as Becks is my wife. The song is written about her so to have her singing on it is a bit of a dream come true. With everything that has happened in the last year and half, the sentiment of this song feels even more fitting now."

"Forever & Always" is the third single from Written By Wolves' upcoming EP, The Collab Project, due out on September 17 (self-release). The 5-track EP is a collection of re-imagined collaborations of tracks from their debut album Secrets, released in late 2019. In addition to Becks, Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens), Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.) and others have collaborated on tracks for the EP.

Murphy shares, "The Collab Project is an on-going initiative to try and spread awareness, and to remind our fans and our followers, that no matter what they are going through, no matter what mental health struggles or demons they are going through right now, they don't have to do it alone and they don't have to deal with it on their own." He adds, "The aim is to help normalise talking about our mental health issues and to help to breakdown the stigma attached to mental health." Watch the band's video explanation of The Collab Project here.

Written By Wolves are a fresh and progressive cinematic rock band and one of the most exciting new rock acts to come from New Zealand in recent years. Renowned for their highly energetic live show, the band have already shared the stage with international heavyweights such as Machine Gun Kelly, Limp Bizkit, Pendulum, Sublime With Rome, Suicidal Tendencies, We The Kings and Four Year Strong, to name just a few. Since forming in 2014, the band has amassed over 310,000 monthly listeners and more than 36 million streams on Spotify, as well as over 100,000 subscribers and 46 millions views on YouTube.