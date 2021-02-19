World's Largest Folk Music Festival FOLK UNLOCKED Goes “Electric”

Folk Alliance International has announced its partnership with Bramble, a new fluid video platform for online gatherings. Together, the organizations will secure the future of folk by bringing its global community online together for live music and critical fundraising to support the industry, which is in dire need due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of in-person events.

To kick-off this innovative year-long partnership, Bramble will create a unique virtual space for FAI's global network to gather during Folk Unlocked, a five-day virtual conference with panels, workshops, showcases, peer group meetings, exhibit spaces, networking, and mentorship from February 22 to February 26, 2021.

"When the pandemic forced us to cancel our in-person event we started to envision the possibilities online, and it quickly became clear that despite the challenges, this is a year for innovation and creativity through technology. We've worked hard to capture our culture and spirit in a virtual event and leverage new ways to initiate connections between creative professionals."," said Alex Mallett, FAI's Director of Development.

In every hotel from Kansas City to Montréal to New Orleans, FAI is famous for the connections made as artists and industry professionals bump elbows, old friends embrace, and jam sessions emerge spontaneously. This year Bramble is providing a new kind of online gathering technology that allows FAI to recreate a virtual version of the FAI lobby.

"Think of it like the hotel lobby. Bramble is a playful online space that allows attendees to walk around and socialize in a more natural way. Attendees then get to navigate a lighthearted avatar around the space, and when you get close to another avatar you can have a conversation. Get close to the stage to use the mic, or gather friends together for a group conversation - or just walk around with a friend you bump into", said Marisa Kolka, FAI's Communications Manager.

In addition to providing a digital hub for Folk Unlocked attendees to gather, Bramble will act as a virtual venue for the conference's closing event, the Global Music Marathon on February 26, following the presentation of the International Folk Music Awards. The marathon is the culmination of the Global Music Match, a massive worldwide program initiated last Fall to support the folk industry amidst the pandemic.

Artists include:

Adyn Townes

BandAdriatica

Breabach

Brek Band

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino

Catherine MacLellan

Cätlin Mägi

Charly Lowry

Charm of Finches

Claire Hastings

Còig

Colin Lillie

Crys Matthews

Daisy Chute

DANTCHEV:DOMAIN

Darling West

Darren Eedens

Dave Gunning

Duo Emilia Lajunen & Suvi Oskala

Edgelarks

Elephant Sessions

Fanny Lumsden

Fara

FayeHong / 飛鴻

Gina Chavez

GKN5

Harbottle & Jonas

Irish Mythen

Jackie Oates

Jimmy Rankin

Johanna Juhola

Jon Boden

Kajsa Balto

Kalàscima Karate Kactus

Karl Seglem

Kaurna Cronin

Korason

Las Migas

Leaf Yeh / 葉穎

Little Quirks

Lucy Ward

Luke Concannon

Mascarimiri

Matthew McDaid

Mission Songs Project

Okra Playground

OOPUS

Outlet Drift / 漂流出口

Ryan Young

Saije

SaulPaul

Sean Ardoin

Shelley Segal

Siobhan Miller

Startijenn

STAV.

Susanne Lundeng Trio

Svavar Knútur

Tapestri

THE HEART COLLECTORS

The Magpies

The Once

The Shackleton Trio

Tomato/Tomato

Twelfth Day

Vishtèn

Zäpämmät

The digital experience will be the first gathering of its kind for the international folk community, providing a globally accessible space for FAI's signature program.

The partnership will continue this spring with Bramble's platform serving as the virtual venue for an intimate monthly interview series available exclusively for FAI members featuring award recipients from the International Folk Music Awards. With the help of Bramble's technology, this element of FAI's programming will be more social and interactive than ever, despite coronavirus-related restrictions, by providing a refreshing approach to online engagement.

Folk Unlocked x Bramble Schedule

Mon, Feb 22 - Feb 26 Open Daily from 3:00PM - 3:30PM EST

Thurs, Feb 25 1:30 PM - 12:30 PM ESTPeer Session: Emerging Music Industry and Artists | Ben Gareffam,Sara Gougeon, Zachary Kuhn, Sam Robbins, and Meryl Rudy

Friday. Feb 26 3:30 - 4:30PM ESTLobby Social Extending Hours

4:30 - 7:30PM ESTGlobal Music Marathon Closing Party

*What is Bramble?

Bramble is a new interactive video chat platform that allows anyone to create their own beautiful digital worlds for gatherings and social activities.

Bramble offers a series of ready-to-go digital worlds for shows, parties, experiential marketing, storefronts, festivals, or any social gathering. Realms range from trippy nightclub vibes to dreamy winter wonderlands.

We believe agency is at the heart of meaningful interaction. Our fluid video technology and beautiful spaces make your virtual gatherings more human by letting people walk wherever they want and talk to whoever is near them.



