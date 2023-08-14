Wonky Tonk Releases John Prine-Inspired Single 'Wingz'

Singer/songwriter Wonky Tonk might never have written her inspiring new single “Wingz,” had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and tragic death of the beloved John Prine.

Since she started performing as a teenager, the Kentucky- and Texas-based Americana musician has drawn much of her inspiration from Prine, one of her all-time favorite artists.

“Whenever something bad happens, I ask myself what John Prine would do,” Wonky said. “He wouldn’t get angry; he would write a song about it, usually with a sense of humor or sarcasm. That’s how I try to deal with issues in my own life, by writing songs about them.”

Now she has released an uplifting song that emerged from one of the darkest periods of her life.

In January of 2020, Wonky travelled to a yoga retreat in Ecuador while simultaneously preparing to release her album LESSONS & LOVERS. The timing could not have been worse, as COVID-19 began sweeping the globe, forcing the cancellation of most international flights. Unable to return to the United States, Wonky settled in for what turned out to be a several-months-long stay in Ecuador.

“It already felt like the world was falling apart,” she said. “Then one day my phone blew up with friends leaving messages about how sorry they were that John Prine had died. That’s how I found out about it. Of course, I was devastated. Four months later, I woke up on my birthday with a song in my head. I felt like it was John Prine’s spirit speaking to me, saying, 'Hold on, just hold on, things will get better.' I picked up my guitar and started writing.”

“Remember those sparkles, remember that magic / Remember that song that makes you dance like no one’s around / Remember those feelings, they were electric / You don’t need nobody, you don’t need nobody / But the heart that’s in your eyes.”

“For me, ‘Wingz’ is a song of healing,” Wonky said. “I hope that if someone is going through a rough time, it will bring them the same comfort that I feel when I sing it.”

“Wingz” is available on most digital music platforms and at WonkyTonkMusic.com. Listen here: