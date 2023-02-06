Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June

Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to announce that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June!

The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne's The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney's Mary's Underground on Saturday 13 May and Brisbane's The Princess Theatre on Friday 2 June.

These intimate shows are a unique opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with Winston Surfshirt, and experience songs from the band's latest album Panna Cotta live!

Known for their raucous live show, Winston Surfshirt's on-stage energy is instantly infectious. The Sydney collective has spent the past six years establishing themselves as one of Australia's, and the world's, finest R&B-soul outfits.

Building a dedicated fanbase off the back of two dreamy albums and a handful of unforgettable collaborations, they're a group of unassuming cult heroes making music that's old-school in feel and modern in style.

Breaking through with 2017's 'Be About You', Winston Surfshirt have gone on to release multi-platinum singles and sell out tours across Australia and Europe.

Across their two indelible full-lengths - 2017's Sponge Cake and 2019's Apple Crumble - they've built a catalogue of warm, impeccably produced hits, winning praise from Zane Lowe and, amazingly, Sir Elton John, the latter of whom called them his "favourite band of the moment".

Their reputation as a bold, undeniable collective - bolstered by their status as a true live band among so many DJ-and-vocalist acts - has led to packed sets at major festivals including Splendour In The Grass and Groovin' The Moo.

Their third studio album, Panna Cotta, is a recipe of collaborative dreams that sees Winston Surfshirt work with a wish list of his favourite artists. The series of career-defining partnerships have produced 15 tracks of accomplished and star-studded material, and ultimately the record that Winston has always wanted to make.

From Brooklyn royalty in Talib Kweli, to New Zealand pop icon Kimbra, Houston's Devin the Dude, Los Angeles' SWSH, San Francisco's Ramirez and a wide roster of Australian-based talent in Genesis Owusu, Dope Lemon, Young Franco, Milan Ring, PRICIE and more, Panna Cotta is Winston's pièce de résistance.

Previously selling out large rooms around the country, Winston Surfshirt's Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Australian Tour is a unique chance for fans to experience the band's new live set in much more intimate spaces. Tickets will not last, so get in quickly when they go on sale later this week!

Tour Dates

SATURDAY 6 MAY

The Night Cat | Melbourne VIC

18+

moshtix.com.au

SATURDAY 13 MAY

Mary's Underground | Sydney NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au

FRIDAY 2 JUNE

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au