Winona Oak Shares 'Island of the Sun' off Forthcoming Debut Album

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared her eagerly awaited new single, "Island of the Sun," available now. A breathtakingly cinematic official music video is streaming now via YouTube.

Produced by Chris Lyon (The Chainsmokers x Winona Oak, Rina Sawayama, AlunaGeorge x Bryson Tiller) and Valley Girl (Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek), "Island of the Sun" heralds the upcoming arrival of the acclaimed songstress's much anticipated debut album, ISLAND OF THE SUN, due later this year.

"This song was created on a sunny evening in Los Angeles when I was going through a really tough time and felt more homesick than ever," says Winona. "I grew up on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 5360 miles from LA in the middle of the Nordic forests of Sweden on a small island called Solens ö, a.k.a. Island of the Sun. The island works as a metaphor for a place when everything's peaceful and simple. Like that time in your childhood when the world is only as big and beautiful as you make it, you know as we grow older we tend to complicate things. I want the island to represent a happy place in ourselves or in a relationship, a bittersweet yearning for a place we ache to go again."

Winona will celebrate ISLAND OF THE SUN with her widest-ranging North American tour thus far. The dates - which see Oak supporting British alt-pop duo Oh Wonder - begin May 8th at Toronto, ON's History and then continue through the month.

Watch the new music video here: